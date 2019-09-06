MILTON — The high school football season is now officially in full swing and a couple of local teams are looking to venture further into the ranks of the unbeaten tonight.
Warrior Run and Mifflinburg have both begun the 2019 season with 2-0 marks and their four combined victories is just one shy of the five wins the Defenders and Wildcats totaled a year ago.
Both teams have ridden powerful offenses to wins in the first two weeks of the campaign and will be looking to do so again in an attempt to keep their unblemished records atop the Heartland Athletic Conference standings.
Mifflinburg and Warrior Run will both be at home this evening as the Wildcats host Milton and the Defenders will welcome Danville. Each game will present unique challenges, but more important, will provide the unique opportunity to begin a season 3-0.
Warrior Run vs. Danville
The Defenders began the 2019 season with a 35-7 win over Muncy and followed that up with a 36-0 shutout of rival Milton last Friday.
Warrior Run has not only outscored its two opponents by a 71-7 margin, the Defenders are also rolling up yards at a breakneck pace so far this season.
Running back Hoyt Bower has powered the Defenders on the ground and has rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns so far in 2019. Through the air, QB Remington Corderman has been extremely efficient having completed 19-of-30 pass attempts for 395 yards and four touchdowns.
Warrior Run will face a stiff HAC-II test tonight against a Danville team which took Loyalsock to the wire before ultimately falling, 28-24. Junior quarterback Kayden Riley played well against Loyalsock and went 13-for-22 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.
Mifflinburg vs. Milton
The Wildcats and Black Panthers are two teams heading in seemingly opposite directions, but that doesn’t mean Mifflinburg can take visiting Milton lightly in their HAC-II contest this evening.
Mifflinburg pounded Bloomsburg a week ago thanks to 25 unanswered points in the second half which was a product of running back Mason Breed’s pounding style of running.
Breed toted the rock 24 times against the Panthers for 181 yards and four touchdowns and the Wildcats turned a one-point halftime advantage into a comfortable victory.
Expect head coach Jason Dressler to pound away at the Black Panthers with Breed and senior QB Gary DeGroat, one of the area’s top backfield threats both running and throwing the football.
The Black Panthers will look to break out of an offensive slump which has hampered the team’s chances this season. So far in 2019, Milton has found the end zone just once in eight quarters.
Lewisburg at Mount Carmel
The Green Dragons exploded in Week 2 against Central Mountain and put up 48 points against the Wildcats in a commanding victory at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium on the campus of Bucknell University.
The win marked a steadying of the ship for head coach Marc Persing’s squad following a 28-8 loss to Selinsgrove in Week 1.
Against Central Mountain, the backfield duo of senior QB Nick Shedleski and junior RB Max Moyers broke loose for six total touchdowns in a 48-18 win.
Shedleski passed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another while Moyers added 123 yards and two scores on the ground and caught a TD.
The Green Dragons face a Mount Carmel team which is coming off a 48-0 loss to powerhouse Southern Columbia in Week 2. Still, the Red Tornadoes will permit a formidable challenge and Lewisburg’s offense will again need to be firing on all cylinders if the Green Dragons hope to emerge victorious in this HAC-1 tussle.
All games have a scheduled kick-off time of 7 p.m. Be sure to pick up Saturday’s edition of The Standard-Journal for full game recaps and color photograph’s from each of tonight’s local high school football games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.