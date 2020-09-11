SELINSGROVE – It must have been déjà vu all over again for the Lewisburg High football team on Friday.
For the second year in a row the Green Dragons started the season off on a bad note while competing on the turf at Selinsgrove Area High School’s Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
This time around, however, it wasn’t Selinsgrove that took Lewisburg to the woodshed, it was Central Columbia.
The Blue Jays scored three touchdowns in the first half to run away for a 28-7 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over the Green Dragons.
“The game reminded me of how we started with Selinsgrove, here (last year). (The outcome) wasn’t indicative of who we are as a program, and it’s not indicative of the type of players that we have,” said Lewisburg coach Marc Persing.
“Make no mistake about it; we got beat up by a very physical football team. (The lopsided loss) wasn’t something that I thought would happen. I felt we had the muscle and I thought we had the mules up front to match up with them.
“And give Central credit. They lined up six inches apart and they just tried to ram it down our throats, and they did,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
After a scoreless first quarter that saw both teams turn the ball over once, Central (1-0) scored two minutes into the second quarter on a four-yard run by Troy Johnson.
The Blue Jays tried to go up two scores on their next possession, but a pass from quarterback Garrett McNelis sailed to the back of the endzone where Cam Michaels was waiting for the interception.
However, some good field position obtained by the Blue Jays moments later did push Central’s lead to 14-0 as it got a six-yard run by Johnson with 3:10 left before the halftime.
But that wasn’t all for Central in the first half.
The Blue Jays added one more score before the first 24 minutes of action were compete as McNelis hooked up with Eli Morrison for a 31-yard pass with just 49 seconds remaining.
And to make matters worse, Lewisburg (0-1) fumbled the ball away on its first possession of the second half, which was scooped up by Dylan Devlin and taken in for a 32-yard return.
“We have been preaching ever since we put this offense in; it’s fine unless we put the ball on the ground,” said Persing. “As you saw, we opened the third quarter and we just didn’t put the ball on the ground, but we put it on the ground for six points the other way.
“I think we’re going to find when we watch the film, the game wasn’t as bad as it looked live – hopefully,” added Persing. “And if it did then we have to make some changes schematically and personnel wise.”
Lewisburg did break through in the scoring column in the fourth quarter when standout tailback Max Moyers broke free for a 17-yard score.
“For the second consecutive week we saw a 3-3 stack (following last week’s scrimmage with Selinsgrove), and this was mild compared to what Selinsgrove did to us. Selinsgrove jumped all around and caused confusion, but Central didn’t try to hide anything. They were a more physical football team tonight, and usually in this area the more physical team wins.”
Central Columbia 28, Lewisburg 7
At Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field
Team Statistics
CC;Lew
First downs;15;10
Rushes-yards;43-180;44-170
Passing;7-10-1;5-11-0
Passing yards;64;46
Fumbles-lost;4-2;3-3
Penalties-yards;4-35;3-20
Score by quarters
Centra (1-0)l;0;21;7;0 – 28
Lewisburg (0-1);0;0;0;7 – 7
Order of scoring
Second quarter
CC – Troy Johnson 4 run (Garrett McNelis kick), 10:00
CC – Johnson 6 run (McNelis kick), 3:10
CC – Eli Morrison 29 pass from McNelis (McNelis kick), 0:49
Third quarter
CC – Dylan Devlin 32 fumble recovery (McNelis kick), 11:43
Fourth quarter
L – Max Moyers 17 run (Jack Dieffenderfer kick), 6:17
Individual statistics
Rushing: Central Columbia: Johnson, 23-123, 2 TDs; McNelis, 6-53; Team, 4-(-8); Isaac Kester, 2-3; Tristan Douglas, 2-2; Gage Chipeleski, 2-(-3); Devlin, 1-13; Eli Book, 1-4; Auston Rainier, 1-(-1); Alex Hacker, 1-(-6). Lewisburg: Moyers, 18-82, TD; Cam Michaels, 8-31; Ethan Dominick, 7-(-5); Hayden Kerlin, 3-31; Michael Casale, 2-6; Team, 2-(-10); Logan Callison, 1-28; Dante Sims, 1-8; Ryan Opperman, 1-0; Jack Landis, 1-(-1).
Passing: Central Columbia: McNelis, 7-10-1, 64 yards, 1 TD. Lewisburg: Dominick, 4-6-0, 34 yards; Landis, 1-2-0, 12 yards; Jack Blough, 0-2-0, 0 yards; Michaels, 0-1-0, 0 yards.
Receiving: Central Columbia: Devlin, 3-43; Garrett Carter, 2-21; Morrison, 1-29, TD; Zach Smith, 1-11. Lewisburg: Simeon Beiler, 2-22; Callison, 1-12; Jay Lannert, 1-8; Sims, 1-4.
