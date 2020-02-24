High school Wrestling
District 4 Class 2A ChampionshipsSaturday at Williamsport Area High SchoolTeam standings:
1, Southern Columbia, 205.5; 2, Line Mountain, 155; 3, Muncy, 131.5; 4, Montoursville, 125; 5, Benton, 101.5; 6, Canton, 89; 7, Mifflinburg, 80; 8, Midd-West, 68; 9, Athens, 55; 10, Wyalusing, 47; 11, Milton, 45.5; 12, Warrior Run, 41; 13, Jersey Shore, 40; t-14, Meadowbrook Christian, 34; t-14, Mount Carmel, 34; 16, Central Columbia, 28; 17, Hughesville, 27.5; 18, Troy, 26.5; 19, Towanda, 24; 20, Sullivan County, 23.5; 21, South Williamsport, 22; 22, Danville, 19; 23, Northeast Bradford, 18; 24, Montgomery, 17.5; 25, Bloomsburg, 16; 26, Lewisburg, 13.5; 27, Shamokin, 10; 28, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 6; t-29, North Penn-Liberty, 2; t-29, Williamson, 2; 31, Sayre, 1; 32. Sugar Valley, 0.
Team key:
Athens, At; Benton, Be; Bloomsburg, Bl; Canton, Ca; Central Columbia, CC; Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, VT; Danville, Da; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Lewisburg, Le; Line Mountain, LM; Meadowbrook Christian, MC; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Mf; Milton, Mi; Montgomery, Mg; Montoursville, Mo; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; North Penn-Liberty, NP; Northeast Bradford, NEB; Sayre, Sa; Shamokin, Sh; South Williamsport, SW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sugar Valley Rural Charter, SV; Sullivan County, Su; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Warrior Run, WR; Williamson, Wi; Wyalusing, Wy.
Consolation first round
106:
Isaac Landis, Ca, dec. Jacob Courtney, At, 10-4; Bobby Gardner, SW, maj. dec. Seth Seymour, Tr, 12-3; Kyle Ferster, MW, pinned Ayden Sprague, Wi, 2:39; Blake Sassaman, Da, maj. dec. Brady Moyer, VT, 11-2.
113:
Dylan Granahan, Be, dec. Tyler Hawley, To, 12-5; Bailey Ferguson, Ca, pinned Braydon Garverick, NP, 4:48; Kaden Majcher, WR, pinned Jake Leonardo, Bl, 2:20; Brady Feese, SC, dec. Dylan Linn, Mf, 8-5.
120:
Colton Eckroth, VT, dec. Blake Snyder, Mg, 9-2; Blake Wirt, LM, bye; Liam Goodrich, JS, pinned Mykee Nowell, To, :32; Chase Crawley, Mu, dec. Kaden Setzer, At, 3-2.
126:
Caden Temple, Be, pinned Aidan Garcia, At, 1:26; Broc Lutz, Mo, pinned Nick Woodruff, Wy, 4:23; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Collin Bozza, Sh, 1:32; Aidan Steininger, MW, maj. dec. Patriot June, NP, 8-0.
132:
Austin Aucker, MW, won by forfeit James Batkowski, Mo; Noah Hunt, WR, pinned Gabe Harvey, SW, :47; Skyler Manahan, Wy, pinned Jacob Burgess, Sa, 2:31; Tyler Winhofer, MC, dec. Wyatt Delamater, To, 10-8, sv.
138:
Ian Coller, LM, pinned Dalton Watt, Bl, :59; Colbrin Nolan, Wy, maj. dec. Logan Bartlett, Le, 10-0; Isaac Kester, CC, dec. Xan Oberheim, Mo, 4-0; Skyler Allen, To, pinned Jayden Renzo, Tr, 2:13.
145:
Wolfgang Pearson, Sh, dec. Colby Puderbach, Mg, 7-6; Bryce Carl, LM, dec. Evan Johnson, To, 13-6; Landon Lorson, SW, dec. Karter Rude, At, 4-2; Gabe Packer, JS, pinned Nick Wharton, Bl, :46.
152:
Matty Coller, LM, pinned Colton Ammerman, Su, 2:34; Max Madden, Sh, dec. Cody Rokavec, Mf, 10-5; Jacob Bennett, Sa, maj. dec. Jake Dinges, Mo, 16-2; Christian Good, Mu, pinned Zach Stafursky, At, 1:50.
160:
Stephen Roeder, Bl, pinned Caden Hagerman, Da, 1:53; Bryant Green, To, maj. dec. Kaide Drick, Mg, 12-2; Jacob Turner, Tr, dec. Brian Long, Sh, 10-4; Hadyn Packer, JS, pinned Jack Shumway, NEB, 1:41.
170:
Robert Wickham, VT, pinned Mason Woodward, Tr, 3:18; Shane Weidner, MC, pinned Aven Ayala, Mi, 3:46; Sam Crawford, WR, maj. dec. Will Bowen, To, 15-2; Lane Lusk, SW, bye.
182:
Brady Cromley, Le, dec. Sam Hostrander, SW, 5-0; Mike Cook, Da, pinned Corey King, SV, 1:30; Tristen Ditzler, Mu, dec. Ben Marino, Mg, 5-2; Edward Cole, Tr, maj. dec. Zach Shaffer, Wy, 8-0.
195:
Damon Backes, MC, dec. Ben Pernaselli, At, 7-2; Nathan Rauch, Mi, dec. Dylan Devlin, CC, 6-2; Bailey Hadzinikolov, Mu, dec. Mikey Sipps, Wi, 7-4; Caleb Moser, Mo, pinned Jake Casella, SW, 4:49.
220:
Kade Sottolano, Wi, dec. Logan McWilliams, CC, 5-1; Trevor Williams, Ca, pinned Hayden Robbins, Hu, 2:09; Quentin Doane, Mf, pinned Brent Mitch, Mi, 2:05; Carter Sauer, MW, maj. dec. Alex Perez, To, 12-3.
285:
Dawson Brown, NEB, pinned Aaron Herlt, To, 1:47; Caleb Burkhart, Hu, pinned Hunter Minnig, MC, :52; Logyn Choplosky, NP, dec. Alexx Eveland, CC, 7-6; Gunner Treibley, MC, dec. Cael Hembury, Mu, 7-2.
Championship semifinals
106:
Cade Wirnsberger, MC, dec. Branden Wentzel, Mo, 4-3, tb; Ethan Kolb, Be, dec. Aidan Kritzer, LM, 7-0.
113:
Gavin Bradley, At, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 14-9; Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Kaiden Wagner, Le, 3-2.
120:
Kole Biscoe, SC, pinned Caiden Puderbach, Hu, :51; Gable Strickland, Be, dec. Sheldon Seymour, Tr, 8-5.
126:
Jacob Blair, Mu, pinned Gabe Andrus, JS, 2:48; Gabe Gramly, Mf, maj. dec. Colton Chipeleski, CC, 17-3.
132:
Bryce Vollman, Mu, dec. Troy Bingaman, Mf, 2-0; Kyler Crawford, Mi, pinned Hayden Ward, Ca, 3:58.
138:
Clayton Reed, Mf, tech. fall Riley Parker, Ca, 15-0, 5:09; Patrick Edmondson, SC, dec. Luke Gorg, Hu 6-0.
145:
Avery Bassett, MW, maj. dec. Brandon Gedman, SC, 8-0; Nate Higley, Su, dec. Mario Barberio, Mu, 9-7.
152:
Wes Barnes, SC, dec. Devon Deem, Mg, 10-5; Logan Newton, Wy, dec. Troy Johnson, CC, 12-6.
160:
Nolan Lear, Be, pinned Riley Heim, LM, 3:28; Gavin Garcia, SC, dec. Isaac Cory, Mo, 6-2.
170:
Cade Linn, SC, dec. Ethan Gush, Mu, 3-0; Cael Crebs, Mo, maj. dec. Timmy Ward, Ca, 10-2.
182:
Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, 4:52; Dylan Bennett, Mo, pinned Alex West, At, 1:05.
195:
Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Clay Watkins, To, :27; Garrett Storch, Ca, dec. Dominick Bridi, LM, 14-13.
220:
Cameron Wood, Mo, tech. fall Jackson Chilson, Wy, 15-0, 5:07; Max Tillet, SC, dec. Zach Poust, Be, 9-6.
285:
Lear Quinton, SC, dec. Keagan Braun, At, 8-2; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, maj. dec. Nevin Rauch, Mi, 11-3.
Consolation quarterfinals
106
: Bobby Gardner, SW, dec. Isaac Landis, Ca, 8-4; Kyle Ferster, MW, pinned Blake Sassaman, Da, 1:16.
113:
Dylan Granahan, Be, dec. Bailey Ferguson, Ca, 3-2; Kaden Majcher, WR, dec. Brady Feese, SC, 6-4.
120:
Blake Wirt, LM, pinned Colton Eckroth, VT, :39; Liam Goodrich, JS, maj. dec. Chase Crawley, Mu, 9-1.
126:
Caden Temple, Be, pinned Broc Lutz, Mo, 2:29; Mason Leshock, LM, maj. dec. Aidan Steininger, MW, 15-2.
132:
Noah Hunt, WR, pinned Austin Aucker, MW, :53; Skyler Manahan, Wy, pinned Tyler Winhofer, MC, 4:36.
138:
Ian Coller, LM, pinned Colbrin Nolan, Wy, 1:45; Isaac Kester, CC, maj. dec. Skyler Allen, To, 12-2.
145:
Bryce Carl, LM, dec. Wolfgang Pearson, Sh, 5-4; Landon Lorson, SW, dec. Gabe Packer, JS, 5-1.
152:
Matty Coller, LM, won by forfeit Max Madden, Sh; Christian Good, Mu, maj. dec. Jacob Bennett, Sa, 10-2.
160:
Stephen Roeder, Bl, dec. Bryant Green, To, 6-0; Hadyn Packer, JS, pinned Jacob Turner, Tr, 2:43.
170:
Shane Weidner, MC, pinned Robert Wickham, VT, :57; Sam Crawford, WR, dec. Lane Lusk, SW, 3-2.
182:
Mike Cook, Da, dec. Brady Cromley, Le, 8-6, sv; Tristen Ditzler, Mu, dec. Edward Cole, Tr, 11-7.
195:
Damon Backes, MC, pinned Nathan Rauch, Mi, :48; Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy, pinned Caleb Moser, Mo, 1:54.
220:
Trevor Williams, Ca, maj. dec. Kade Sottolano, Wi, 8-0; Carter Sauer, MW, dec. Quentin Doane, Mf, 9-6.
285:
Dawson Brown, NEB, pinned Caleb Burkhart, Hu, 2:31; Gunner Treibley, MC, pinned Logyn Choplosky, NP, 1:37.
Consolation semifinals
106:
Branden Wentzel, Mo, dec. Bobby Gardner, SW, 7-3; Aidan Kritzer, LM, pinned Kyle Ferster, MW, 2:21.
113:
Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Dylan Granahan, Be, 4-3; Kaden Majcher, WR, dec. Kaiden Wagner, Le, 8-3.
120:
Blake Wirt, LM, maj. dec. Caiden Puderbach, Hu, 10-0; Sheldon Seymour, Tr, pinned Liam Goodrich, JS, 2:52.
126:
Gabe Andrus, JS, dec. Caden Temple, Be, 3-1; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Colton Chipeleski, CC, 1:47.
132:
Noah Hunt, WR, dec. Troy Bingaman, Mf, 6-2; Hayden Ward, Ca, maj. dec. Skyler Manahan, Wy, 10-2.
138:
Ian Coller, LM, pinned Riley Parker, Ca, 2:01; Luke Gorg, Hu, tech. fall Isaac Kester, CC, 15-0, 4:20.
145:
Bryce Carl, LM, pinned Brandon Gedman, SC, 2:46; Mario Barberio, Mu, dec. Landon Lorson, SW, 6-0.
152:
Devon Deem, Mg, dec. Matty Coller, LM, 3-1; Christian Good, Mu, inj. def. Troy Johnson, CC.
160:
Stephen Roeder, Bl, dec. Riley Heim, LM, 10-4; Isaac Cory, Mo, dec. Hadyn Packer, JS, 4-1.
170:
Ethan Gush, Mu, dec. Shane Weidner, MC, 5-3; Timmy Ward, Ca, dec. Sam Crawford, WR, 7-0.
182:
Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, pinned Mike Cook, Da, :38; Alex West, At, pinned Tristen Ditzler, Mu, 3:49.
195:
Damon Backes, MC, dec. Clay Watkins, To, 8-6; Dominick Bridi, LM, pinned Bailey Hadzinikolov, Mu, 1:41.
220:
Jackson Chilson, Wy, pinned Trevor Williams, Ca, :31; Zach Poust, Be, dec. Carter Sauer, MW, 3-1.
285:
Dawson Brown, NEB, pinned Keagan Braund, At, 3:32; Nevin Rauch, Mi, pinned Gunner Treibley, MC, 3:35.
Fifth-place consolations
106:
Bobby Gardner, SW, maj. dec. Kyle Ferster, MW, 14-2.
113:
Kaiden Wagner, Le, dec. Dylan Granahan, Be, 3-2.
120:
Caiden Puderbach, Hu, dec. Liam Goodrich, JS, 5-2.
126:
Caden Temple, Be, pinned Colton Chipeleski, CC, 4:55.
132:
Troy Bingaman, Mf, pinned Skyler Manahan, Wy, 2:24.
138:
Riley Parker, Ca, dec. Isaac Kester, CC, 5-1.
145:
Brandon Gedman, SC, dec. Landon Lorson, SW, 5-0.
152:
Matty Coller, LM, maj. dec. Troy Johnson, CC, 11-2.
160:
Hadyn Packer, JS, maj. dec. Riley Heim, LM, 9-0.
170:
Shane Weidner, MC, pinned Sam Crawford, WR, 2:44.
182:
Mike Cook, Da, pinned Tristen Ditzler, Mu, :55.
195:
Clay Watkins, To, pinned Bailey Hadzinikolov, Mu, :57.
220:
Carter Sauer, MW, pinned Trevor Williams, Ca, 3:52.
285:
Keagan Braund, At, pinned Gunner Treibley, MC, 2:14.
Third-place consolations
106:
Branden Wentzel, Mo, tech. fall Aidan Kritzer, LM, 20-4, 3:52.
113:
Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 6-4, sv.
120:
Sheldon Seymour, Tr, tech. fall Blake Wirt, LM, 24-8, 4:48.
126:
Mason Leshock, LM, dec. Gabe Andrus, JS, 13-10.
132:
Hayden Ward, Ca, won by forfeit Noah Hunt, WR.
138:
Luke Gorg, Hu, dec. Ian Coller, LM, 4-2.
145:
Mario Barberio, Mu, dec. Bryce Carl, LM, 4-2.
152:
Devon Deem, Mg, dec. Christian Good, Mu, 4-2.
160:
Isaac Cory, Mo, dec. Stephen Roeder, Bl, 7-1.
170:
Timmy Ward, Ca, dec. Ethan Gush, Mu, 3-0.
182:
Alex West, At, dec. Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, 6-2.
195:
Dominick Bridi, LM, inj. def. Damon Backes, MC, 2:52.
220:
Zach Poust, Be, dec. Jackson Chilson, Wy, 5-3.
285:
Dawson Brown, NEB, dec. Nevin Rauch, Mi, 6-4.
Championship finals
106:
Cade Wirnsberger, MC, maj. dec. Ethan Kolb, Be, 8-0.
113:
Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Gavin Bradley, At, 5-4.
120:
Kole Biscoe, SC, dec. Gable Strickland, Be, 1-0.
126:
Jacob Blair, Mu, dec. Gabe Gramly, Mf, 4-1.
132:
Kyler Crawford, Mi, inj. def. Bryce Vollman, Mu, 2:45.
138:
Patrick Edmondson, SC, dec. Clayton Reed, Mf, 3-1.
145:
Nate Higley, Su, dec. Avery Bassett, MW, 8-4.
152:
Wes Barnes, SC, pinned Logan Newton, Wy, 1:35.
160:
Gavin Garcia, SC, dec. Nolan Lear, Be, 3-2.
170:
Cael Crebs, Mo, dec. Cade Linn, SC, 5-0.
182:
Dylan Bennett, Mo, dec. Jacob Feese, LM, 5-3.
195:
Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Garrett Storch, Ca, :55.
220:
Cameron Wood, Mo, dec. Max Tillet, SC, 6-4.
285:
Lear Quinton, SC, dec. Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, 10-6.
District 4 Official of the Year:
Rocky Miller
District 4 Assistant Coach of the Year:
Kent Lane, Southern Columbia
District 4 Coach of the Year:
Jerry Marks, Southern Columbia
Max Shnyder Scholarship:
Luke Gorg, Hughesville
District 4 Coaches Association Scholarships:
Cameron Wood, Montoursville; Sheldon Seymour, Troy; Mario Barberio, Muncy.
College sports
Men’s basketball Lycoming 90, Stevenson 65 Saturday at Lycoming
Notes: With four players scoring in double-digits and senior Ryan Hollis scoring a career-high 20 points on Senior Day, Lycoming cruised to the MAC Commonwealth win over Stevenson to close out the regular-season on Saturday at Lamade Gymnasium. The Warriors (17-8, 10-6 MAC Commonwealth) will enter the conference tournament as the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Hood at 7 p.m. tonight, in Lamade Gymnasium.
Stevenson (6-19)
Mark Terrell 10-14 2-4 23; Cam Harris 5-7 0-0 12; Evan Joseph 3-5 0-0 7; Kyle Wooldridge 2-6 0-0 6; Jaylin Johnson 2-7 2-2 6; Bo Wesley 2-4 0-2 4; Cornelius Bobo 1-3 0-0 3; Norman Hughes 1-5 0-0 2; Drew Miller 1-1 0-2 2; Isaiah Oshinnaiye 0-6 0-0 0; Mikey Parker 0-3 0-0 0.
Totals:
27-61 4-10 65.
Lycoming (17-8)
Ryan Hollis 7-12 0-0 20; Dyson Harward 8-13 1-2 19; Darius Dangerfield 5-12 3-4 13; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 6-8 0-0 12; Matt Ilodigwe 3-7 1-1 9; D’Andre Edmond 3-5 0-0 6; Mo Terry 1-4 2-2 5; Tobias Walden Jr. 1-4 0-0 3; DeAundre Manuel 1-1 0-0 3; Pablo Pereira 0-1 0-0 0; Luke Finkbeiner 0-2 0-0 0; Danilo Petrovic 0-0 0-0 0; Donovan James 0-0 0-0 0; A.J. MacKrey 0-2 0-0 0; Ryan Hagan 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
35-72 7-9 90.
Halftime: Lycoming, 48-26. 3-point goals: Stevenson 7-25 (Harris 2-4; Wooldridge 2-6; Terrell 1-4; Joseph 1-3; Bobo 1-2; Oshinnaiye 0-2; Parker 0-1; Hughes 0-3), Lycoming 13-33 (Hollis 6-11; Harward 2-3; Ilodigwe 2-4; Walden Jr. 1-3; Manuel 1-1; Terry 1-3; Pereira 0-1; Finkbeiner 0-1; MacKrey 0-1; Hagan 0-1; Flores-Diaz 0-1; Dangerfield 0-3). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Stevenson 36 (Joseph 6), Lycoming 38 (Edmond 8). Assists: Stevenson 15 (Johnson 5), Lycoming 24 (Dangerfield 8). Total fouls: Stevenson 15, Lycoming 11. Technical fouls: None. A:
405. Women’s basketball
Stevenson 68, Lycoming 67Saturday at LycomingNotes:
Three Lycoming players finished in double figures, including the 12th double-double of the season from junior Erica Lutz, but a late rally from Stevenson helped lift it to the MAC Commonwealth win on Saturday. The Warriors (15-10, 8-8 MAC Commonwealth) will enter the conference tournament as the No. 5 seed and will take a trip to Stevenson (13-12, 8-8), who earned the No. 4 seed with the win, tonight at 7 p.m. for the first round. Lutz finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and a block, as she tied Shelby Mueller (2017-18) with 12 double-doubles in a season, the second-most in program history. Senior Akilah McFadden, a Lewisburg Area High School graaduate, finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists and freshman Kenzie Reed posted 10 points, three steals, two blocks and four rebounds. Men’s lacrosse
Lycoming 10, Washington & Jefferson 9Saturday at LycomingNotes:
Using a six-goal advantage in the first quarter and a hat trick from freshman Rory Hines, the Warriors held off a late rally from Washington & Jefferson for a 10-9 win. Sophomores Michael Scarponi scored two goals and Blake Premo added two assists for the Warriors (2-0). The Presidents are 0-2. Women’s lacrosse La Salle 12, Bucknell 11 Saturday at Bucknell
Notes:
It was a tale of two halves at Graham Field on Saturday, as Bucknell pumped in 10 first-half goals, but La Salle held the Bison to just one more in the second half and rallied for a 12-11 victory. Senior Tegan Warren had a big day with a career-high five points on three goals and two assists for the Bison, who fell to 2-2 on the season. Caroline Walsh added two goals and an assist, while Eve Calabria, Julia Bradbury and Lillie Hunt all logged one goal and one assist. La Salle is 1-2.
Shenandoah 24, Lycoming 5Saturday at ShenandoahNotes:
Senior Hailey Kimble scored four goals and sophomore Emma Lehr, a Danville High grad, gained five draw controls, but the Warriors fell on the road on Saturday afternoon. Kimble’s four goals moved her within four of Casey Maguire (2012-15) for 12th in school history, as Maguire posted 115 in her career. Lycoming is 0-1 while Shenandoah is 2-0.
Women’s swimmingBucknell UniversitySaturday at Patriot League ChampionshipsNotes:
