MILTON — District 4 Class A field hockey champion Lewisburg had three of its players earn first team recognition as the coaches in the Heartland Athletic Conference’s Division II selected their 2019 all-star teams.
Senior forward Gaby Markunas, senior midfielder Izzy Zaleski and senior back Allie Mast all garnered a spot on the first team.
Joining them from the area is Warrior Run senior forward Abby Lapp.
Markunas, a co-captain along with Zaleski and Mast, led the Green Dragons with 39 goals and five assists for 83 points. Zaleski had 12 goals and 22 assists, plus Mast chipped in a pair of goals and eight assists on the season.
The Green Dragons captured the District 4 Class A title with a 2-1 victory over division rival Bloomsburg on Nov. 2.
Named to the second team for Lewisburg were sophomore forward Rylee Dyroff and junior mid Kara Koch.
In addition, Rachel Yohn was named second team goalkeeper for Warrior Run.
Coaches from the field hockey programs which comprise the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II — Danville, Lewisburg, Midd-West, Central Columbia, Warrior Run and Bloomsburg — voted for this year’s all-star teams.
Heartland Athletic Conference Division II 2019 All-Star Team First team
Forwards: Abby Lapp, Warrior Run, sr.; Brenna Brown, Midd-West, sr.; Gaby Markunas, Lewisburg, sr.; Erica Yodock, Bloomsburg, jr.
Midfielders: Aydan McFarland, Bloomsburg, jr.; Lauren Beck, Danville, sr.; Izzy Zaleski, Lewisburg, sr.
Backs: Gracie Brosious, Bloomsburg, so.; Melanie Egan, Danville, sr.; Allie Mast, Lewisburg, sr.; Haley Stahl, Midd-West, jr.
Goalkeeper: Makiah Brewer, Central Columbia, jr.
Second team
Forwards: Marlo Spriggle, Midd-West, so.; Morgan Millard, Bloomsburg, jr.; Rylee Dyroff, Lewisburg, so.
Midfielders: Bella Luxardo, Bloomsburg, so.; Alie Heintzelman, Central, jr.; Mia Cunningham, Central, jr.; Kara Koch, Lewisburg, jr.
Backs: Abby Keister, Midd-West, jr.
Goalkeeper: Rachel Yohn, Warrior Run, sr.
Honorable mention
Forwards: Mea Consentino, Central, so.
Midfielders: Lindsey Fogelsanger, Bloomsburg, jr.; Olivia Zeisloft, Central, sr.
Goalkeeper: Kerstin Koons, Lewisburg, jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.