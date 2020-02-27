WILLIAMSPORT — The goal for any swimmer is to be swimming his or her best when it comes time for the postseason meets.
On Wednesday, Lewisburg’s swimmers put forth their best efforts of the season at just the right time, as most, if not all, of the Green Dragons posted personal record times on Day 1 of the District 4 Swimming Championships at Williamsport Area High School.
“Overall, I’d say (the first day) was a really good success,” said Lewisburg coach Derek Updegraff. “We had a lot of personal bests. I think nearly everybody PR’d — definitely PR’d for the season — and we had some tremendous drops (in times).”
GIRLSLewisburg junior Delaney Humphrey represented Lewisburg’s top finisher on the day as she knocked more than four seconds off her seed time (2:18.94) to finish second in the 200 IM in 2:14.65.
“I’m super happy. I went in third this year just really close to (Bloomsburg’s Annabell Reck) — like .10 seconds behind or something — so I guess I just wanted to earn my spot in second,” said Humphrey, who once again finished behind friend and rival Abby Doss of Shamokin, who won in 2:02.99.
The runner-up finish to Doss, a senior, was a little bittersweet for Humphrey, who swam against Doss for perhaps the final time.
“I have been swimming against Abby for a long, long time, but it’s sad for this to be our last race,” said Humphrey. “But then again, it’s exciting looking forward to next year.”
Finishing third on the day for Lewisburg were sophomore Alexandra Decker and senior Anna Batkowski.
Decker took third in the 200 freestyle in 2:04.00, which was more than two seconds off her seed time but more than five seconds behind winner Coyla Bartholomew of Danville (2:01.05).
“I’m really happy with how the day went. I think all of my races were good,” said Decker. “I did the best I could in the 200 free, so I’m really happy.”
Batkowski was third in the 50 freestyle (25.70), which was less than a second behind winner Jordan O’Connor of Jersey Shore. Also swimming well in the 50 free were teammates Jewels Hepner (4th, 25.84) and Lily McBride (6th, 26.87).
“I felt really good about my race, and I felt really strong coming out of it,” said Batkowski. “I knew I had very competitive swimmers in the event with me, but overall I felt it was a good race for me. I had a nice start, nice turns and a good finish.”
Aside from their individual finishes, Humphrey, Decker and Batkowski joined Hepner in helping the Dragons’ 200 medley relay team finish third on the night in 1:53.80, more than a second and a half behind first-place Danville (1:52.07) as well as almost three seconds faster than their seed time (1:56.23).
Lewisburg’s other relay unit on the day also medaled, as the 200 free relay team of Molly Gill, Brianna Winters, Livia Holthus and McBride came in sixth in 1:53.17, which was more than five seconds faster than their best time this season (1:58.45).
As a team, Lewisburg sits in third place behind Danville (182) and Bloomsburg (172) with 162 points.
“Delaney had a really nice swim in the 200 IM, Alex had a nice swim in the 200 free and then we put three girls on the podium in the 50 free, and the relays did really well,” said Updegraff. “We’re really excited. I think we’re in a good position — not too far out of second place and not terribly far out of first place — so I’m very happy with how everything went so far today.”
BOYSJunior Thomas Haynos led all area boys by taking third in the 200 freestyle (1:50.85), which was just over a second behind winner Reese Kurian of Central Columbia (1:49.41) and less than a second ahead of sophomore Sam Deluca of Mifflinburg, who was fourth in 1:51.56.
Haynos swam, by far, his best race of the season as he also knocked four seconds off his time — though he paid the price for it afterwards.
“I put everything I had into that race — I was so tired and my head hurt so bad afterwards,” said Haynos. “I dropped four seconds, so I’m super happy with how it went.”
Joining Haynos on the medals podium for Lewisburg was freshman Mitchell Malusis, who was fourth in the 100 butterfly in 58.06, while Deluca was joined on the medals podium by teammate Sean Witmer, a sophomore, who took fourth in the 200 IM in 2:09.16.
In addition, the Green Dragon’s 200 freestyle relay team of Malusis, Braden Davis, Vaughn Holthus and Haynos was fourth in 1:39.90.
As a whole, Lewisburg sits in third place in the team standings with 131 points. Danville leads with 177 after the first day.
“Haynos dropped four seconds or so in the 200 free, so I was really excited to see that,” said Updegraff. “Our divers (Caleb Leaman and Hunter Grimes) got us off to a really good start — for both boys and girls (along with Kassie McTammany).
“We have some really good races coming up, so I think Day 2 will hopefully be more of the same as (Wednesday) — a lot of PRs and we’ll see where that takes us,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
District 4 Swimming Championshipsat Williamsport Area High School
GIRLS
Team standings:
1. Danville, 182; 2. Bloomsburg, 172; 3. Lewisburg, 162; 4. Jersey Shore, 134; 5. Shamokin, 133; 6. Central Columbia, 119.
Individual results (top 5 finishers and locals only)
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Leah Tessarvich, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew, Caroline Spahr), 1:52.07; 2. Bloomsburg, 1:53.79; 3. Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Anna Batkowski), 1:53.80; 4. Shamokin, 1:54.40; 5. Jersey Shore, 1:56.22. 200 freestyle: 1. Bartholomew, Dan, 1:59.42; 2. Gabby Doss, Sham, 1:59.48; 3. Decker, Lew, 2:04.07; 4. Erica Locke, Towanda, 2:04.54; 5. Jillian Shay, Sayre, 2:05.33. 200 IM: 1. Abby Doss, Sham, 2:02.99; 2. Humphrey, Lew, 2:14.65; 3. Annabell Reck, Bloom, 2:14.93; 4. Gretchen Hinkle, Millville, 2:18.60; 5. Trinity Neff, Bloom, 2:22.34. 50 freestyle: 1. Jordan O’Connor, JS, 24.90; 2. Ross, Dan, 25.02; 3. Batkowski, Lew, 25.70; 4. Hepner, Lew, 25.84; 5. Kaylee Kane, Mount Carmel, 26.21; 6. Lily McBride, Lew, 26.87. 100 butterfly: 1. Meaghan Keegan, JS, 1:00.91; 2. Sarah McHenry, Central, 1:01.44; 3. Karlee Wallis, Hughesville, 1:01.78; 4. Madesyn Brelsford, Muncy, 1:01.80; 5. Megan Roman, Sham, 1:05.54; 10. Molly Gill, Lew, 1:10.94. 200 freestyle relay:
1. Danville (Spahr, Tessarvich, Ross, Bartholomew), 1:41.47; 2. Shamokin, 1:43.88; 3. Jersey Shore, 1:45.50; 4. Central Columbia, 1:50.80; 5. Athens, 1:52.93; 6. Lewisburg (Livia Holthus, Brianna Winters, Gill, McBride), 1:53.17; 11. Milton (Riley Godown, Jessica Morgan, Ashley Shamblen, Sara Dewyer), 2:14.09.
BOYS
Team standings:
1. Danville, 177; 2. Central Columbia, 169; 3. Lewisburg, 131; 4. Athens, 125; 5. Bloomsburg, 120; 6. Montoursville, 110.
Individual results (top 5 finishers and locals only)
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Luke Stine, Kaleb Hause, Ryan Hause, Justin Riedhammer), 1:39.84; 2. Central Columbia, 1:40.88; 3. Bloomsburg, 1:41.12; 4. Montoursville, 1:51.50; 5. Jersey Shore, 1:52.58; 7. Lewisburg (Braden Davis, Mark Walsh, Thomas Hetherington, Daniel Durfee), 2:08.92. 200 freestyle: 1. Reese Kurian, Central, 1:49.41; 2. Andrew Sponenberg, Central, 1:49.94; 3. Thomas Haynos, Lew, 1:50.85; 4. Sam Deluca, Mifflinburg, 1:51.56; 5. Kaigon Stroop, Tow, 2:00.23. 200 IM: 1. Colten Bennett, Bloom, 1:59.23; 2. K. Hausee, Dan, 2:01.88; 3. Brady Madden, Central, 2:03.27; 4. Sean Witmer, Miff, 2:09.16; 5. Evan Hamm, Mont, 2:09.33. 50 freestyle: 1. Ahmed Elbetagy, Bloom, 21.98; 2. Alex Butzler, JS, 22.35; 3. Nathan Sponenberg, Central, 22.73; 4. Angelo Silvagni, Mont, 22.94; 5. Brennan Warner, Wellsboro, 23.19; 9. Vaughn Holthus, Lew, 25.23. 100 butterfly: 1. Bryant LaCroix, Bloom, 52.66; 2. Nick Kishbaugh, Central, 52.86; 3. R. Hause, Dan, 55.97; 4. Mitchell Malusis, Lew, 58.06; 5. Cole Hasenbalg, Dan, 59.01. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Central Columbia (Kurian, Kishbaugh, Madden, Sponenberg), 1:30.01; 2. Danville, 1:30.58; 3. Montoursville, 1:39.87; 4. Lewisburg (Malusis, Davis, Holthus, Haynos), 1:39.90; 5. Athens, 1:40.66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.