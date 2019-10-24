WILLIAMSPORT — It didn’t take long for the No. 7 Warrior Run boys varsity soccer team to get going on Wednesday night and once they did, the Defenders could not be stopped.
Warrior Run opened up a 4-0 lead in the first half on No. 10 Troy and cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Trojans in the first round of the District 4 Class 2A tournament.
“They were definitely amped from the beginning which is something that sometimes teenage kids can lack with the ebb and flow of emotions,” Warrior Run head coach Andy Bieber said of his team’s effort. “They were definitely up for this one. (Troy) has been our first round opponent for the past three years now and sometimes that familiarity can breed (complacence), but not tonight. They were ready, which was great.”
The Defenders, which play their home matches on a natural grass field at the Warrior Run Sports Complex in Turbotville, took advantage of the field turf surface at Loyalsock’s Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium. The fast track was played perfectly by Warrior Run, who used crisp passes and well-placed through balls to stretch Troy’s defense.
Luke Mattox got the scoring started just 3:09 in when he took a slick feed from Alex Hazzoum and deposited it behind keeper Owen Williams. The play was set up by some brilliant combination play by the Warrior Run front line which, coupled with Hazzoum’s playmaking, had the Trojans running in circles before Mattox finished off the first goal of the game.
“We really tried to emphasized the passing game and I think we out-possessed them, as well, so that’s two of our big things,” Bieber said. “We feel if we can win those (areas), we can create with our playmakers like Brendan (Geiger), Alex (Hazzoum) and Kaden (Majcher), all of those guys. Our offense can be very fluid and we had glimpses of it tonight, but overall, they needed to flow better and I thought we did, once it got to 3-0.”
Geiger struck just over 10 minutes later when he nicely settled a high, loose ball in front and tapped it into the back of the cage. Geiger scored his second goal of the game when he used some slick footwork to lose his mark and after creating some space, rocketed a hard left-footed shot low into the corner past a diving Williams to make it 3-0.
The opening barrage was enough to knock the Trojans back on their heels and Troy could not recover as the Defenders kept pounding the ball deep into the offensive zone.
Logan Confer added an unassisted goal just before the half at the 33:52 mark which put Warrior Run up, 4-0.
Geiger notched the hat trick just 3:38 into the second half when he scored his third goal of the evening off a nice feed by Confer. Geiger ended the match with three goals to lead the Defenders while Confer tallied a goal and two assists.
Kaden Majcher scored the next two goals for Warrior Run which put the running clock into effect. The Defenders substituted every active player onto the field in the second half and Alex Brown added the last two markers of the night. Brown’s second goal came off a brilliant header which he deflected after Hayden DuRussell aimed a perfectly-placed direct kick toward the front right corner of the cage.
Warrior Run will now face No. 2 Loyalsock in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Danville Area High School.
All told, it was a stellar effort by a Warrior Run team which looked at the victory over the Trojans as the first step in what will hopefully be a very long postseason journey.
“Building with these boys, for a lot of these kids I was their youth coach when they were six or eight years old, and the journey has always been the same, to make it to states,” Bieber said. “We’ve got Loyalsock on Saturday and we feel confident with ourselves that if we play our game, we can beat anybody.”
No. 7 Warrior Run 9, No. 10 Troy 0
District 4 Class 2A first round
at Loyalsock Township High School
First Half
WR-Luke Mattox, assist Alex Hazzoum, 3:09. WR-Brendan Geiger, assist Ryan Singer, 13:20. WR-Geiger, unassisted, 24:34. WR-Logan Confer, unassisted, 33:52.
Second Half
WR-Geiger, assist Confer, 43:38. WR-Kaden Majcher, assist Mattox, 45:25. WR-Majcher, assist JT Emmert, 51:34. WR-Alex Brown, assist Confer, 61:53. WR-Brown, assist Hayden DuRussell, 66:35.
Shots: WR, 17-3; Corners: WR, 4-0; Saves: WR: Keegan Jenkins 3; Troy: Owen Williams, 7; Eli Randall, 4.
