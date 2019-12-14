Local sports
Junior high wrestling Milton 51, Williamsport 34 From Tuesday
80: Noah Heimbach (M) dec William Brown, 2-1; 87: Abigail Moser (M) pinned Kaylianna Coleman, 2:43; 94: Lance Stugart (W) won by forfeit; 101: Arnondo Salindo (W) won by forfeit; 108: Devon Harris (W) maj dec, Ryan Bickhart, 9-0; 115: Marissa Rumsey (W) pinned Kaden Haines, 1:54; 122: Ethan Hamilton (M) pinned Trinity Robinson, 3:30; 130: Trey Locke (M) pinned Myjir Dixon, 2:02; 138: Alex Dehart (M) pinned Noah Eroh, :16; 145: Alex Hoffman (M) pinned Caleb Williamson, :33; 155: Aidan Volk (M) pinned Ryan Dunlap, :29; 170: Ethan Minium (M) pinned Sam Mayer, :53; 190: Nafiese McClain (W) pinned Nolan Loss, :41; 210: Paul Rohland (M) pinned Hasin Cobb, 1:49; 250:
Brycen Delker (W) pinned Mason Yeagle, :54
PA High School Basketball scores
BOYS
Abington Heights 46, Pottsville 37 Albert Gallatin 60, Greensburg Salem 47 Allegheny-Clarion Valley 77, Forest Area 35 Ambridge 70, Beaver Area 54 Baldwin 74, Connellsville 58 Bellefonte 58, Philipsburg-Osceola 57 Bensalem 67, Neshaminy 46 Bethlehem Center 70, Frazier 54 Bishop Canevin 74, West Greene 49 Brentwood 50, Jeannette 48 Bristol 56, Plumstead Christian 37 Burrell 40, Shady Side Academy 35 California 51, Carmichaels 38 Calvary Christian 46, Faith Christian Academy 37 Camp Hill Trinity 63, Camp Hill 61 Carlynton 71, East Allegheny 42 Catasauqua 45, Palmerton 43 Cedar Cliff 48, Hershey 38 Cedar Crest 45, Elizabethtown 41 Central Bucks South 61, Quakertown 39 Central Bucks West 66, Central Bucks East 53 Central Martinsburg 53, Bald Eagle Area 40 Clairton 104, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 74 Columbia 59, Annville-Cleona 50 Conneaut, Ohio 67, Northwestern 55 Cornell 76, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 54 Corry 67, North East 54 Council Rock South 54, Harry S. Truman 36 Crestwood 61, Williamsport 35 Cristo Rey 80, Charter High School For Architecture And Design 46 Cumberland Valley 63, Mifflin County 39 Danville 77, Mifflinburg 44 Dunmore 59, Honesdale 46 Dunmore 59, Honesdale 46 ELCO 60, Cocalico 41 Eden Christian 49, Union Area 43 Ellwood City 51, Aliquippa 50 Erie Cathedral Prep 72, Bethel Park 67 Erie McDowell 61, Erie 49 Executive Charter 62, Sankofa Freedom 47 Fairfield 62, Biglerville 51 Fairview 51, Girard 43 Fels 71, Franklin Learning Center 59 Fox Chapel 52, Seneca Valley 39 Franklin 69, Slippery Rock 34 Franklin Towne Charter 52, Randolph 44 Garnet Valley 64, Ridley 34 Gateway 58, Woodland Hills 53, OT General McLane 58, Cochranton 36 Grace Prep 47, Meadowbrook Christian 46 Gratz 66, Philadelphia Central 43 Greensburg Central Catholic 71, St. Joseph 48 Hampton 42, Franklin Regional 38 Harbor Creek 73, Cambridge Springs 68 Harrisburg 78, Altoona 49 Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 85, Palmyra 59 Haverford 41, Conestoga 31 Hickory 66, George Jr. Republic 29 Hughesville 40, Warrior Run 36 Hun, N.J. 73, Episcopal Academy 53 Huntingdon 67, Clearfield 48 Jefferson-Morgan 71, Mapletown 34 Jersey Shore 62, Selinsgrove 36 Keystone Oaks 71, Fort Cherry 51 Lakeland 54, Western Wayne 52 Lakeview 70, Commodore Perry 13 Lancaster Catholic 47, Garden Spot 27 Lancaster McCaskey 63, Lebanon 61 Laurel 78, South Side 66 Laurel Highlands 65, McKeesport 58 Leechburg 73, Propel Andrew Street 58 Littlestown 74, Delone 36 Lower Merion 66, Upper Darby 58 Lower Moreland 70, Collegium Charter School 56 Loyalsock 81, Lewisburg 47 MMI Prep 135, Marian Catholic 73 Malvern Prep 72, Shipley 63 Marple Newtown 54, Strath Haven 53 Mars 84, Indiana 55 McGuffey 56, Brownsville 36 Meadville 74, Grove City 51 Mechanicsburg 60, Red Land 37 Mercyhurst Prep 56, Seneca 46 Middletown 61, East Pennsboro 56 Montoursville 56, Central Columbia 43 Mount Calvary 70, Conestoga Christian 45 Mount Lebanon 61, Pine-Richland 53 Mount Pleasant 56, Waynesburg Central 43 New Castle 89, Hopewell 53 North Allegheny 54, Shaler 38 North Penn/Liberty 69, Athens 58 North Pocono 70, Hanover Area 56 Northeastern 65, Central York 59 Notre Dame-Green Pond 68, Saucon Valley 36 Octorara 57, Manheim Central 42 Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 89, Shenango 56 Pennridge 57, William Tennent 46 Peters Township 61, Upper St. Clair 52 Phil-Montgomery Christian 51, MaST Charter 39 Pittsburgh North Catholic 91, Freedom Area 42 Plum 44, Armstrong 40 Plymouth-Whitemarsh 77, Wissahickon 49 Portage Area 76, Williamsburg 67 Radnor 32, Penncrest 30 Riverview 58, Summit Academy 43 Rocky Grove 66, Oil City 55 Salisbury 47, Northern Lehigh 43 Schuylkill Valley 69, Fleetwood 44 Serra Catholic 77, Bentworth 28 Seton-LaSalle 83, Avonworth 66 Sewickley Academy Panthers 58, Mohawk 46 Shamokin 74, Central Mountain 52 Sharon 80, Conneaut Area 68 Sharpsville 71, Greenville 57 Solanco 46, Donegal 27 South Allegheny 49, Deer Lakes 28 South Philadelphia 54, Strawberry Mansion 40 Southern Fulton 47, Northern Bedford 45 Southern Lehigh 62, Northwestern Lehigh 58 Springdale 67, Northgate 48 Steel Valley 62, Valley 54 Sto-Rox 69, Apollo-Ridge 53 String Theory Schools 66, Penn Treaty 64 Sullivan County 63, Montgomery 19 Susquehanna Township 58, Lower Dauphin 53 Tamaqua 60, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 50 The Christian Academy 66, Delco Christian 55 Thomas Jefferson 63, South Fayette 62 Trinity 84, Chartiers Valley 73 Tunkhannock 67, Montrose 30 Union City 67, Tidioute Charter 13 Uniontown 70, South Park 49 Upper Dublin 46, Hatboro-Horsham 40 Upper Merion 69, Upper Perkiomen 50 Vincentian Academy 99, Rochester 27 Warwick 57, Manheim Township 41 Washington 58, Charleroi 47 West Allegheny 56, Moon 47 West Lawn Wilson 74, Philadelphia West Catholic 44 West Middlesex 60, Jamestown 22 Western Beaver County 51, Quigley Catholic 47 Westtown 73, Friends Select 35 Wilson 63, Bangor 52 Winchester Thurston 64, Propel Braddock Hills 59 Wyalusing 45, Canton 27 York 41, Dallastown Area 39 York Catholic 59, Bermudian Springs 32 York County Tech 45, North Harford, Md. 42 Yough 44, Southmoreland 42 Youngsville 67, Sheffield 51 Hollidaysburg Tournament= Hollidaysburg 69, Juniata Valley 22 Mountain Cat Tournament= Shade 76, Tussey Mountain 32 Windber 51, Bishop McCort 48 Otto-Eldred Tournament
Bradford 59, Bolivar-Richburg, N.Y. 29 William Penn Charter Tournament= Gratz 66, Central Martinsburg 43 Penn Charter 71, Abington Friends 41
GIRLS Abraham Lincoln 41, Bartram 33 Altoona 57, Harrisburg 41 Archbishop Carroll 47, Bonner-Prendergast 36 Bellefonte 63, Philipsburg-Osceola 22 Berlin-Brothersvalley 68, Ferndale 21 Bermudian Springs 57, York Catholic 41 Bethel Park 54, North Point, Md. 41 Bishop Carroll 47, Bonner-Prendergast 36 Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Bedford 40 Bishop McCort 72, Greater Johnstown 43 Bishop Shanahan 37, Episcopal Academy 34 Blacklick Valley 67, Meyersdale 36 Cambria Heights 51, Richland 44 Camp Hill Trinity 48, Camp Hill 30 Central Bucks South 50, Quakertown 22 Central Bucks West 53, Central Bucks East 37 Columbia-Montour 33, Schuylkill Haven 17 Eastern York 54, York Suburban 28 Edison 46, Roxborough 39 Elizabeth Forward 76, Frazier 35 Engineering And Science 61, Prep Charter 48 Fels 56, Hill Freedman 36 Frankford 51, Martin Luther King 12 Franklin Towne Charter 67, Mastery Charter South 25 Friends Central 71, Interboro 33 GAMP 58, Swenson 41 Germantown Friends 42, Cristo Rey 22 Gratz 42, Philadelphia Northeast 15 Hanover 48, Covenant Christian Academy 18 Haverford 40, Conestoga 28 Hempfield 39, Ephrata 29 Hun, N.J. 56, Agnes Irwin 29 Imani Christian Academy 53, Carrick 38 Jenkintown 62, Calvary Christian 29 Lancaster Catholic 65, Garden Spot 36 Lincoln Park Charter 70, Atlantic Community, Fla. 35 Lourdes Regional 35, Shikellamy 27 MaST Charter 53, Morrisville 42 Marple Newtown 42, Strath Haven 36 Mastery Charter North 64, Freire Charter 28 Meadowbrook Christian 43, Grace Prep 13 Mercersburg Academy 62, Cumberland Valley Christian 29 Motivation 59, West Philadelphia 29 Mount Carmel 53, Southern Columbia 41 Mountain View 46, Carbondale 42 Nanticoke Area 56, Susquehanna 22 Neshaminy 40, Bensalem 32 North Allegheny 64, Shaler 36 Northeastern 36, Kennard-Dale 31 Northern Lebanon 38, Lampeter-Strasburg 26 Northwest Area 51, Blue Ridge 12 Northwestern Lehigh 39, Southern Lehigh 32 Olney Charter 35, Randolph 21 Palumbo 40, Constitution 37 Parkway Northwest 70, High School of the Future 35 Parkway West 41, KIPP Dubois 18 Parkway West Ctc 41, KIPP Dubois 18 Penns Manor 61, Ligonier Valley 10 Philadelphia Central 60, Audenried 51 Philadelphia George Washington 46, Overbrook 12 Philadephia Academy Charter 34, South Philadelphia 5 Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Wissahickon 23 Punxsutawney 61, Johnsonburg 12 Radnor 48, Penncrest 41 Riverview 56, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 29 Sankofa Freedom 35, Parkway Center City 32 Shade 47, Conemaugh Valley 32 Shady Side Academy 51, Valley 27 Shanksville-Stoneycreek 50, Windber 39 Shenandoah Valley 57, MMI Prep 28 Shippensburg 49, Big Spring 21 South Fayette 55, Montour 36 Towanda 61, Cowanesque Valley 38 Twin Valley 50, Fleetwood 37 Tyrone 72, Penns Valley 52 United 59, Purchase Line 42 Upper Darby 65, Lower Merion 56 Upper Dublin 63, Hatboro-Horsham 23 West Shamokin 60, Saltsburg 35 Wilkes-Barre Area 56, Tunkhannock 42 Williamsburg 56, Moshannon Valley 13 Wyoming Seminary 56, Weatherly 21 Mountain Cat Tournament= Bishop McCort 72, Tussey Mountain 43 William Penn Charter Tournament
Penn Charter 49, Westtown 34
College Football
Winners of the 2019 college football awards, presented Thursday:
Walter Camp National Player of the Year — Joe Burrow, LSU Maxwell Award (best all-around player) — Joe Burrow, LSU Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award — Joe Burrow, LSU Doak Walker Award (outstanding running back) — Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin Fred Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver) — Ja’Marr Chase, LSU Chuck Bedarnik Trophy (best defensive player) — Chase Young, Ohio State Outland Trophy (outstanding collegiate interior lineman) — Penei Sewell, Oregon Dick Butkus Award (best linebacker) — Isaiah Simmons, Clemson Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) — Grant Delpit, LSU Bronko Nagurski (outstanding defensive player) — Chase Young, Ohio State Lou Groza Award (outstanding place-kicker) — Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia John Mackey (best tight end) — Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic Ray Guy Award (best punter) — Max Duffy, Kentucky Sports Spirit Award — Casey O’Brien, Minnesota Coach of the Year Award — Ed Orgeron, LSU NCFAA Contribution to College Football Award — Herschel Walker
Transactions
BASEBALL American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Jose Peraza on a one-year contract. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on a one-year contract. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Hahn to a one-year contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Jordan Lyles to a two-year contract and LHP Jeffrey Springs to a one-year contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed INF Charlie Culbertson to a minor league contract. MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a one-year contract. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Wacha on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Didi Gregorius on a one-year contract.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed C Jackson Prichard to a contract extension. Signed RHP Johnathan Tripp. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 2B Jack Parenty. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jonathan Lacroix. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Terrell Suggs. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed CB Tae Hayes off waivers from Jacksonville. Placed DT Gerald Willis on IR. Signed WR DeVante Parker to a contract extension through 2023. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released K Josh Gable from the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived-injured CB Janoris Jenkins. WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Ryan Kerrigan on IR. Signed TE Caleb Wilson from Arizona’s practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WSINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed general manager Kyle Walters to a contract extension through the 2023 season and coach Mike O’Shea to a contract extension through the 2022 season. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Brayden Burke from Tucson (AHL). CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Matthew Phillips to Stockton (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Grand Rapids (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL). Activated C Nico Hischier from IR. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned F Austin Poganski to San Antonio.
American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Tommy Marchin from Atlanta (ECHL). SOCCER National Professional Soccer League NEW YORK COSMOS — Announced the franchise is leaving the NPSL to join the National Independent Soccer Association. COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Signed coordinator of officials for the Collegiate Officiating Consortium Bill Carollo to a five-year contract extension. MEMPHIS — Named Ryan Silverfield football coach. MISSOURI — Named D.J. Smith assistant defensive football coach. NEBRASKA — Suspended men’s basketball G Jervay Green indefinitely for violating team rules.
Sports on TV
(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, December 14
BOXING
9 p.m. ESPN — Top Rank Boxing Main Card: Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (welterweights), New York
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m. ESPNU — The Never Forget Tribute Classic: Kansas State vs. Mississippi State, Newark, N.J. 12 p.m. ACCN — Eastern Kentucky at Louisville CBS — Oregon at Michigan ESPN2 — Michigan State at Oakland FS1 — Southern at Butler 1 p.m. FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown 1:30 p.m. ESPNU — Tulsa at Arkansas 2 p.m. ACCN — Alabama A&M at Miami BTN — Alabama at Penn State ESPN2 — The Never Forget Tribute Classic: Delaware vs. Villanova, Newark, N.J. FS1 — Illinois (Chicago) at DePaul 3 p.m. ABC — UCLA at Notre Dame ESPN — Memphis at Tennessee SECN — Middle Tennessee State at Mississippi 4 p.m. ACCN — Xavier at Wake Forest BTN — Seton Hall at Rutgers ESPN2 — The Mike Slive Invitational: St. Louis vs. Auburn, Birmingham, Ala. PAC-12N — Weber State at Utah 5 p.m. ESPN — Georgia Tech at Kentucky NBCSN — College of Charleston at Richmond 6 p.m. BTN — Old Dominion at Illinois ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Wichita State PAC-12N — Arkansas (Pine-Bluff) at Oregon State 7 p.m. CBSSN — Stanford at San Jose State 8 p.m. FS1 — Stony Brook at Providence PAC-12N — Georgia at Arizona State 10 p.m. ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Arizona 10:30 p.m. PAC-12N — St. Mary’s at California
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m. ESPN — FCS Playoff: Illinois State at North Dakota State, Quarterfinal 3 p.m. CBS — Army vs. Navy, Philadelphia 8 p.m. ESPN — Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m. ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regional Final 6 p.m. ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regional Final 8 p.m. ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regional Final 10 p.m. ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regional Final
GOLF
10 a.m. GOLF — Morning Drive 12 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, Second Round, Naples, Fla. 2:30 p.m. NBC — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Encore, Foursomes and Fourball Matches, Melbourne, Australia (taped) 4 p.m. GOLF — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Final Day Singles Matches, Melbourne, Australia 6 p.m. GOLF — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Final Day Singles Matches, Melbourne, Australia 12 a.m. GOLF — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Final Day Singles Matches, Melbourne, Australia (taped)
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m. NBCSN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Hartford, Conn.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. ESPN2 — UFC 245 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m. NBATV — San Antonio vs. Phoenix, Mexico City 7:30 p.m. NBATV — Brooklyn at Toronto
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. NHLN — Detroit at Montreal Sunday, December 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 p.m. ESPN — Oklahoma State at Houston 4 p.m. ACCN — Wofford at North Carolina BTN — Purdue at Nebraska ESPNU — Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern SECN — Southern Illinois (Carbondale) at Missouri 4:30 p.m. PAC-12N — California (Riverside) at Washington State 5 p.m. ESPN2 — South Carolina at Clemson 6:30 p.m. BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota PAC-12N — Long Beach State at Southern California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m. ACCN — Elon at North Carolina State 1 p.m. ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky 2 p.m. ACCN — St. John’s at Florida State SECN — Houston at Texas A&M 8:30 p.m. PAC-12N — Ohio State at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m. ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Teams TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
GOLF
12 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, Final Round, Naples, Fla. 1 p.m. NBC — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Final Day Singles Matches, Melbourne, Australia (taped) LUGE 10 p.m. NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Whistler, B.C. (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m. NBATV — NY Knicks at Denver
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m. CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cincinnati, Houston at Tennessee, Denver at Kansas City, Miami at NY Giants FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit, Chicago at Green Bay, Philadelphia at Washington, Seattle at Carolina 4:05 p.m. CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Oakland, Cleveland at Arizona, Minnesota at LA Chargers 4:25 p.m. FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Dallas, Atlanta at San Francisco 8:20 p.m. NBC — Buffalo at Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
