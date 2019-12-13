RICHMOND, Va. — As sons of former college basketball coaches, as well as being former players themselves, Jesse Flannery and Nate Jones sure know their way around the hardwood.
So when an opportunity arose for both Flannery and Jones to become graduate assistant coaches for the Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball team, you can say the two jumped at the chance.
Flannery, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School and the son of legendary former Bucknell head men’s coach Pat Flannery, is a basketball lifer so to speak.
A conversation with VCU coach Mike Rhoades following his senior year at Johns Hopkins University prompted the younger Flannery, who played guard for the Blue Jays from 2014-18, to join the Rams’ program as a grad assistant.
“Well, first and foremost it was my relationship with coach Rhoades. I’ve known him since I was little, and my dad coached him (to a Division III national title) at Lebanon Valley,” said Jesse Flannery. “In a non-basketball capacity I’ve seen (VCU) play many times, and when we had a conversation originally, (coach Rhoades) said (to me) we’ll teach you how to be a college basketball coach.
“The respect that VCU has as a program, and the grad program I’m in (center for sports leadership), was in line with what I wanted to get out of the (graduate assistant) experience,” added Flannery, who’s in his second year as an assistant with the Rams. “Both of those things were kind of a perfect fit for me.”
For Jones, a regular contributor at guard for Bucknell’s basketball team the past four years, a desire to remain a part of the game he loves was what sent him to VCU, a place where his father, Mike, had success as an assistant coach for a number of years and helped lead the Rams to the NCAA Final Four in 2011.
“So, when I was coming out of (Bucknell) I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but I loved basketball and I wanted to stay in the game,” said Jones, who’s getting his master’s in sports nutrition. “I had a couple of connections at VCU and I knew Jesse through (Bucknell), so I only heard great things about this place. I was here when I was younger with my dad, and (being a grad assistant for the Rams) was an opportunity I really couldn’t pass up.
“The decision (to become a grad assistant) was something that I kind of wrestled with for a little while, but ultimately I love being a part of a team,” Jones added. “It was something I really knew I would miss on a daily basis, and I got used to (being a part of a team) my entire life and it was something I was looking for coming out of Bucknell.”
Being a grad assistant for a major college program entails a lot of hard work behind the scenes, however both Flannery and Jones relish their duties with the Rams.
“I like it a lot, just because we’re around the game a ton and we’re engulfed in all aspects of the program. My responsibilities are to try to help the assistant coaches in any way they need, and we get our hands on everything — whether its scouting or recruiting,” said Flannery. “Our guys are awesome and the staff is awesome, and they are really trying to bring us along. Richmond loves VCU basketball, so its a pretty cool place and it’s an unbelievable place to be a part of a basketball program at.”
Jones echoed Flannery’s sentiment.
‘I’m really enjoying it. I’m not sure if being a coach is something I want to do forever, but it’s something I’m enjoying (at the moment),” said Jones. “It’s a really fun environment to work in, and I just want to make the most out of everyday and put my best foot forward.”
As a pair of four-year letterwinners for their respective programs, that experience has helped Flannery and Jones hit the ground running and transition into their current roles with VCU.
“I think it has prepared me a lot, partly because I was always a student of the game. I watched a lot of hoops growing up and I picked the brains of my coaches to figure out what works and what doesn’t,” said Flannery. “I didn’t have the physical skills to play D-I and I wasn’t that great of an athlete, but it was a part of what it took for me to be successful — I had to think my way through games and think of how I was going to get things done. There is still a ton to learn, but it gave me a good foundation for when I got here and made the transition.”
Jones, who played Division I for the Bison, knows all too well the struggles players in top-level colleges go through nowadays — and he wants to help them get through it.
“I think my playing career has really prepared me just in terms of the approach you have to bring everyday — the x’s and o’s,” said Jones. “Saying I played for four years and experienced a lot (at the D-I level), I want to help the guys who are going through similar things I did — whether it’s helping them with on-court stuff or adjusting to college life and juggling basketball and school. It can be tough, but I’ve been through it and successfully made it out, and (being a graduate assistant), for me, is something that’s been pretty rewarding to me so far.”
With only a half-year remaining until they’re done being GAs for VCU, Flannery already knows what his next step is, while Jones isn’t so sure.
“I always had an idea that being a coach might be a potential career path for me. Going into my senior year (at Johns Hopkins) I said I’m all in on this thing and I have to pursue this. In hindsight, that was a fantastic decision and I found something that I love to do and want to do as a career,” said Flannery. “The plan certainly is to continue (to coach) and find a full-time job on a staff somewhere. I have an appreciation of all the different levels of college basketball. For me, it’s whatever the best opportunity that arrises and where I think I can grow the most as a coach. It’s going to be how things shake out once the year is over. I just want to try to do a great job in the role I have now, and hope (becoming a full-time coach) works out.”
Said Jones, “I’m completing the (sports nutrition) program in one year, so this spring I’ll be finishing up the program and figuring out my next step. Right now I’m just enjoying the whole experience and trying to stay in the moment. I’m a little unclear about my future, but I really do enjoy helping others and helping them achieve as much as they can achieve. I love being a part of a team, and I want to do something that I’m passionate about and can make an impact at.”
Whether they continue to follow in the footsteps of their fathers or not, Flannery and Jones likely wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for them.
“He’s helped me immensely. We have almost daily conversations about hoops and coaching and how you balance being a coach and having a life or a family — he’s been awesome for me,” said Flannery of his father, Pat. “Obviously he was my hero as a kid and I wanted to be around the (Bucknell) program all the time. We watched games together and talked about them in a more high-level way than average kids and their dads. Now, he’s trying to help me find my way with the coaching thing. He’s been super helpful as I try to figure (things out).”
“I mean, yeah, my father is one of the biggest and best role models in my life,” said Jones. “Being around him and that environment — seeing how he interacts with the team and seeing how much he likes impacting young peoples’ lives — is something that I’m passionate about. My father is someone I want to model myself after — it’s almost more than basketball. Being a coach’s son, you see the bad things about coaching and the good things. I would say being around him my whole life has been awesome and it drives me to find something that I’m super passionate about.”
