WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters on Wednesday praised the newly created Save Minor League Baseball Task Force that has been organized by members of Congress to prevent Major League Baseball from eliminating 42 minor league franchises, nearly one quarter of all minor league teams around the country.
“We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D.-Massachusetts), David McKinley (RW.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB’s effort cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game,” said Cutters Vice President/General Manager Doug Estes. The Crosscutters have been identified as one of the 42 franchises facing elimination under the MLB proposal.
“Minor league teams are vital to the social and economic lives of millions of Americans; they support scores of local businesses and jobs, provide accessible entertainment, help promote tourism spending and donate tens of millions of dollars in charitable contributions,” Estes continued. “With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country. We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us.”
On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred and Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem urging them not to cut ties with the Erie SeaWolves, State College Spikes and Williamsport Crosscutters arguing that they’re both economic engines for their communities and provide low-cost entertainment for parents and children.
“Baseball is one of America’s favorite pastimes and Minor League Baseball teams have brought professional baseball and the joy of the game to many people across the country,” Wolf wrote. “The result of your proposal will be detrimental to not only players and employees of teams who will lose their jobs, but to the communities these teams call home. Minor League teams support local businesses and host various forms of charitable work for their communities.”
The State College and Williamsport teams play in the New York-Penn Short Season A League, and are respectively the affiliates of the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies. The SeaWolves are AA affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.
