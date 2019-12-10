UNIVERSITY PARK — Senior punter Blake Gillikin has been selected to the Academic All-America Division I first team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Gillikin is Penn State’s 45th first-team selection (34 players) and 12th two-time first-team selection. Gillikin is one of 11 repeat selections among the 2019 Academic All-Americans.
Gillikin’s Academic All-America honor is the 67th for Nittany Lion football program, which ranks second in Division I football history (FBS and FCS). In 2018, Gillikin became the first Penn State punter to be named Academic All-American. Overall, Penn State has 205 Academic All-Americans, which ranks fifth among all schools at all levels and fourth among Division I institutions.
The Smyrna, Ga., native owns a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as a kinesiology major. Gillikin earned his third Academic All-District selection in November. He is a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and three-time Academic Big Ten selection. He claimed the Evan Pugh Scholar Award, given to those juniors and seniors who are in the upper 0.5 percent of their respective classes, in May 2018. He also earned the President’s Freshman Award, which recognizes Penn State students for academic excellence, in May 2017.
A two-time team captain, Gillikin is currently third on Penn State’s career punting chart (42.99 ypp) and set the program record with a 44.0 punting average in 2018.
Gillikin was selected All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media. He also earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
