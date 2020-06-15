SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will present the 22nd running of the Jeff’s Auto Body and Recycling Center Late Model National Open as part of the 2020 Slivinski Law Offices Super 7 Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
The event for the super late models will go 35 laps in distance and will offer a purse in excess of $17,000.
The winner will receive $4,000, while the race pays $350 to start.
Modern Heritage, of Mifflinburg, will pay $100 to the driver who sets fast time in the Late Model Open. All late model heats will also pay $100 to win.
A$500 bonus has been offered for any driver that can drive to the win from the 10th starting position or further back in the field, courtesy of Modern Heritage.
The special late model event will be the kickoff of the 2020 Civil War Late Model Series — North vs. South, staged between Selinsgrove and Williams Grove Speedways, presented by RBS Auto and Trailer Sales and Modern Heritage.
Drivers who compete in all six series races (four at Selinsgrove and two at Williams Grove) will be awarded points based on feature finish, and a champion will be crowned at series end in September. The top five point finishers will receive contingency prizes from Hoosier Tire and Lias Tire.
The limited late models will also be on the big stock car program at Selinsgrove Saturday, competing in a 20-lap main paying $1,200 to win, plus the A & A Auto Stores roadrunners have been added to the show.
Steve and Karen Kerstetter have added $200 to the winner’s share for the limited lates, making the event worth $1,200 to win.
Chris Shuey, of Orefield, won the first Selinsgrove Speedway Late Model National Open in 1999.
Subsequent winners have been: Kenny Pettyjohn, 2000; Chris Shuey, 2001; Dale Kerstetter, 2002; Jeff Smith, 2003; Scott Haus, 2004; Jeff Rine, 2005, 2006; Nick Dickson, 2007; Jeff Rine, 2008, 2009; Dan Stone, 2010; Rick Eckert, 2011; Nick Dickson, 2012; Darrell Lanigan, 2013, 2014, 2015; Billy Moyer Jr., 2016; Jeff Rine, 2017; Chris Madden, 2018; and Darrell Lanigan, 2019.
Super late model winners to date this season at the track have been Rick Eckert Brett Schadel.
