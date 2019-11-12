WILLIAMSPORT — When Kayla Kline and Akilah McFadden first stepped onto the Lycoming College campus back in the fall of 2016, little did the two area graduates know the kind of impact they would have on the school’s women’s basketball program.
As both players get set to enter their senior seasons, Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, and McFadden, a Lewisburg Area grad, are also on the verge of recording a little bit of history for the Warriors.
Kline and McFadden are within easy striking distance of reaching a 1,000 career points for Lycoming, which starts the 2019-20 season on Friday when the Warriors face Bates College in an opening-round game of the Rose City Classic hosted by Drew University.
McFadden, a guard, needs just 96 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau, while Kline, a forward, needs 194.
And it’s an understatement to say that the two players are ready and raring to get the season started for the Warrriors, who were picked to finish third in the Middle Atlantic Conference-Commonwealth this season narrowly behind Widener and Messiah.
“I’m very excited for our first game. It would be great for us to go out there and play well to start our season off right,” said McFadden, who was a second team All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth selection a year ago. “I’m very excited to see how this season goes, but I don’t want it to end.”
Kline, a first team All-MAC selection a year ago as a forward, is also itching to get her final season underway.
“I am extremely excited to get my senior season started. We have a great team all the way from our seniors to the freshmen. This is my last chance to play competitive basketball, so I want to play as hard as I can every game and have no regrets when our season ends,” said Kline.
“I’m very excited for our first tournament, since we have only had scrimmages so far. We have been pushing ourselves throughout our preseason, so we will be ready for these first games. It is also nice that we start off with some non-league games first, so we can improve before we have conference games. It would be really nice for us to have a good showing in this tournament to give us confidence for the rest of the season.”
You could say it was kismet that Kline and McFadden, unbeknownst to each other, both decided to go to Lycoming to continue their academic and athletic careers. However, for women’s coach Christen Ditzler, it’s no coincidence that the upswing of the Warriors’ success the past few years has been due to the two Union County products joining the program.
“(It’s) no coincidence. In any program to be at the top you must have a core of good players. When they were freshman, they had all-conference players to lead them. With the mix of Kayla and Akilah, we became a team that was difficult to defend, had more offensive weapons and a running team with a deep bench. (That’s always fun to play and watch),” said Ditzler.
“Both players were instrumental when they stepped on campus. On the court, they contributed immediately. They had super upperclassmen to pull them along in learning at this level, but they also filled vacancies that we had. They took the opportunities given to them and produced.”
A year ago, Lycoming advanced to the MAC championship game for the first time in years, but the Warriors fell short of the title with a 53-46 setback to Messiah. That loss is only amping up the excitement around the program going into this year.
“Our No. 1 goal is to win the MAC. The last four years of reaching the semis and then last year losing in the finals has left us hungry. We know how difficult conference play is, and how important our non-conference games are. We are ready,” said Ditzler.
“Kayla and Akilah definitely are keys to our success. The coaching staff is asking more of them in their final year. They need to be better leaders and be better each and every night. As a senior you take on more responsibilities, and this year it’s their turn to lead this team. We have total confidence that they will.”
Little by little, McFadden and Kline have steadily grown into a pair of all-conference performers worthy of being team leaders.
Last season, McFadden, the daughter of Shanika and Richard McFadden of Lewisburg, posted her best statistical season to date.
She started all 27 games and totaled 327 points, and had 139 rebounds, 79 assists, 61 steals and 26 blocks. McFadden ended up 12th in the conference in points (12.1 ppg.), sixth in assists (2.9) and fourth in steals (2.3). Her 61 steals also ranked 13th in program history.
“I just expected myself to go out and play hard every single game. I envisioned playing with a great group of girls who loved this sport and wanted to play hard,” said McFadden. “(Last year) was pretty satisfying, but I know I have to keep working hard and keep improving.”
For Kline, the daughter of Bill and Heidi Kline, of Mifflinburg, an outstanding rookie campaign that saw her score 279 points along with getting 154 rebounds, 42 assists and 25 steals was followed by an injury shortened sophomore season that really put a kink in her progression as a player.
Kline, however, did all she could to get back into all-star form after the injury – and all of that work produced her best statistical season of her collegiate career.
In 27 games started a year ago, Kline scored 391 points and had 243 rebounds, 67 assists, 32 steals and 12 blocks. She led the team and finished fifth in the conference in scoring (14.5), finished second on the team and fifth in the conference in rebounding (9.0) and field goal percentage (47 percent, 140-of-299).
In addition, Kline led the team in free throw attempts (102-of-133) and steals (1.2), and her 243 rebounds on the season also ranked sixth in program history.
By virtue of her comeback from injury, Kline was the recipient of the Sol “Woody” Wolf Award, which is given to the school’s most improved junior athlete.
“I have to give a lot of credit to my faith in God, my coaches, teammates, and our athletic trainer, Josh (Gooch). God has allowed me to have been blessed with my ability to play basketball and allowed me to play well the year after an injury. Along with this, having the support of both my teammates and coaches was important to me. They supported me throughout the whole process and pushed me to work hard,” said Kline.
“Finally, our athletic trainer Josh would come to Lycoming with me over the summer to help me with my physical therapy. He pushed me very hard throughout each session, which gave me the confidence that I would be able to play again. It was truly satisfying to have that type of junior season because it shows that hard work can pay off.”
That all leads into what could possibly be a milestone season in more ways than one for Kline, who’s excited in the prospect of both her and McFadden getting to 1,000 points in the same year.
“Through my first three years I have 460 rebounds. I am getting close to the milestone of 500 rebounds. I have the opportunity to become one of seven players to have 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in a career,” said Kline, who also scored 1,000 points at Mifflinburg and is the school’s all-time leading girls scorer.
“It is satisfying for me, and I’m sure it is for Akilah too, to be getting close to 1,000 career points. I could not have been this close to a milestone like 1,000 career points without each and every one of my teammates.”
McFadden, who didn’t eclipse the 1,000-point plateau in high school, is relishing the opportunity to do so in a Warriors uniform along with Kline and their fellow teammates.
“Kayla and I try to be the best we can be. If it wasn’t for our team we wouldn’t be able to achieve these great things,” said McFadden. “It’s very exciting to be so close to getting 1,000 points. It would be amazing since I didn’t hit that mark in high school.”
And for the two former rivals, leading their team to a championship would be the biggest prize this season.
“I expect our team to work hard and make this the best season. We want to make it to that championship game again, but this time we want to come out on top,” said McFadden.
Winning a conference title is Kline’s main goal, too.
“My first goal for our team this season is to make our conference playoff, hopefully finishing in the top three. Based on how we do throughout the regular season, I would like to have a chance to play for a conference championship, like we did last year against Messiah,” said Kline. “We have a very talented team, and if we can do the little things right in each game the sky is the limit for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.