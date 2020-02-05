EAST LANSING, Mich. — The No. 22 Penn State men’s basketball team defeated the No. 16 Michigan State Spartans 75-70 in a Big Ten battle Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions were clutch from the foul line, going 6-7 the final minute to secure the five-point win. Tuesday’s win marked the second time in program history that the Nittany Lions have defeated Michigan State in East Lansing.
Senior Lamar Stevens scored 13 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, including going 4-4 from the foul line in the game’s final 16 seconds. Stevens also grabbed seven rebounds and handed out three assists.
A back-and-forth battle saw eight lead changes and the score tied six times in Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup. Penn State (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) overcame a furious comeback by the Spartans as Penn State held a 10-point lead with 18:26 to play in the second half.
Michigan State (16-7, 8-4) took a 66-63 lead with 5:29 remaining in the game following a Cassius Winston three-pointer. The Nittany Lions responded by finishing the game on an 12-4 run to pick up their fifth straight conference win and third consecutive Big Ten road win.
Myreon Jones finished with 20 points, draining six three-pointers. Jones also finished with five assists and grabbed three rebounds.
The Spartans opened the game by going 4-6 from the field to take a 12-4 lead over the Nittany Lions over the first 3:59 of the game. Penn State responded with a run of their own, outscoring Michigan State 12-3 to take a 16-15 lead.
Myreon Jones three-point shooting in the first half paced the Nittany Lions in the opening half. Jones went 5-6 from behind the arc for all 15 of his first half points.
Penn State’s hot start from behind the arc resulted in seven three-pointers in the game’s first 20 minutes of action. The Nittany Lions forced nine Spartan turnovers, scoring 16 points off those turnovers in the first half.
Senior Mike Watkins limited second chances with seven rebounds in the game’s first stanza. Michigan State was held to three second chance points in the first half and the Nittany Lions held a 43-37 lead at the end of the half.
Watkins collected his 900th career rebound in the win, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds. Watkins now has 906 rebounds in his Nittany Lion career.
The Nittany Lions return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday to host Minnesota at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
No. 22 Penn State 75, No. 16 Michigan State 70
at Michigan State
Penn State (17-5)
Lamar Stevens 9-20 5-6 24; Myreon Jones 7-11 0-1 20; John Harrar 1-1 1-2 3; Jamari Wheeler 1-4 0-0 2; Seth Lundy 0-2 0-0 0; Mike Watkins 5-12 0-1 10; Myles Dread 2-7 1-2 7; Curtis Jones 0-2 5-5 5; Izaiah Brockington 1-4 2-2 4. Totals:
26-63 14-19 75.
Michigan State (16-7)
Cassius Winston 8-21 6- 7 25; Xavier Tillman 3-5 2-2 9; Gabe Brown 3-4 0-0 7; Aaron Henry 3-6 0-0 6; Malik Hall 1-4 2-2 5; Rocket Watts 3-8 0-0 6; Marcus Brigham Jr. 2-3 1-2 5; Kyle Ahrens 1-2 0-0 3; Foster Loyer 1-1 0-0 2; Julius Marble 1-1 0-0 2.
Totals:
26-55 11-13 70.
Halftime: Penn State, 43-37. 3-point goals: Penn State 9-21 (M. Jones 6-8, Dread 2-7, Stevens 1-3, Wheeler 0-1, Lundy 0-1, C. Jones 0-1); Michigan State 7-23 (Winston 3-11, Tillman 1-1, Hall 1-1, Brown 1-2, Ahrens 1-2, Bingham 0-1, Henry 0-2, Watts 0-3). Fouled out: Tillman. Rebounds: Penn State 34 (Watkins 8); Michigan State 36 (Tillman 11). Assists: Penn State 16 (M. Jones 5); Michigan State 16 (Winston 9). Total fouls: Penn State 15; Michigan State 20. Technicals: PSU-Team, MSU-Team. A: 14,797.
