WILLIAMSPORT — The one-two scoring punch of Cassie Gee and Summer McNulty did Mifflinburg in as Loyalsock took a 58-44 non-league victory on Monday.
Gee led Loyalsock (1-0) with 21 points, which included four 3-pointers in the second half, plus McNulty had 17 points for the Lancers.
Mara Shuck had 12 points and Angela Reamer added 11 to lead Mifflinburg (1-1), plus Mollie Bomgardner chipped in six points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats.
Shuck has scored in double figures in both of the Wildcats’ games this season as her team-high 12 against Loyalsock followed a team-high 18 against Midd-West.
Mifflinburg next hosts Lewisburg in a non-league matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Loyalsock 58, Mifflinburg 44
at Loyalsock High School
Mifflinburg 7 18 8 11 — 44Loyalsock 15 18 11 11 — 58Mifflinburg (1-1)
Angela Reamer 5 0-2 11; Mara Shuck 5 0-0 12; Mollie Bomgardner 2 2-3 6; Brooke Catherman 2 3-5 7; Ella Shuck 3 0-0 8; Cassie Keister 0 0-3 0; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 0 0--0 0.
Totals:
17 5-13 44.
3-point goals:
M. Shuck 2, E. Shuck 2, Reamer.
Loyalsock (1-0)
Sophia Gardner 5 1-3 11; Cassie Gee 6 4-4 21; Summer McNulty 7 3-4 17; Anna Burdett 0 1-2 1; Allyia Kennedy 3 0-2 6; Mia Patterson 1 0-0 2; Jocelyn Cruz 0 --0 0; Rhandie Jessell 0 0-0 0; Natalie VanDort 0 0-0 0; Grace Baylor 0 0-0 0; Madison Jean 0 0-0 0; Karyn Saar 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22 9-15 58.
3-point goals:
Gee 5.
Central Mountain 43
Milton 36
MILTON — The Black Panthers were limited to just 14 combined points in the second and third quarters and fell to the visiting Wildcats in a HAC-I matchup.
Milton trailed 20-16 at the half and the Wildcats opened the game up in the third quarter to take a 34-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Still, the Black Panthers battled back in the final period and brought the game to within three points, but the Wildcats were able to pull away late.
Taylor Snyder and Crystal Hamilton scored 10 points apiece to lead Milton (0-3, 0-1 HAC-I), which next hosts Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Central Mountain 43, Milton 36
at Milton
Central Mtn 11 9 14 9 — 43Milton 11 5 9 11 — 36Central Mountain (2-0)
Avery Baker 4 0-1 10; Alyssa Fisher 2 0-2 5; Faith Carter 1 0-0 3; Quinlynn McCann 6 6-9 19; Kiahna Jones 1 2-5 4; Reese Doyle 0 2-4 2; Madison Toner 0 0-0 0; Lauryn Haines 0 0-0 0; Marissa Wheeler 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 10-21 43.
3-point goals:
Baker 2, Fisher, Carter, McCann.
Milton (0-3)
Kiersten Stork 1 0-0 2; Leah Walter 1 0-0 2; Taylor Snyder 4 1-1 10; Crystal Hamilton 3 4-8 10; Tori Brink 3 3-5 9; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 0 3-4 3; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0; Mylea Neidig 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
112 11-18 36.
3-point goals: Snyder.
