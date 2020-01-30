LEWISBURG — Bucknell used a 16-0 second quarter run to open a 32-11 lead and ultimately defeated Army West Point 77-46 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. Ellie Mack led four Bison in double figures with 18 points and provided five assists.
Bucknell (15-5, 8-1 PL) forced 21 turnovers and led by as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter. All eight of Bucknell’s Patriot League wins have been by double digits this season.
The Black Knights (5-15, 1-8 PL) had three players in double figures, led by 14 points from Lindsey Scamman.
“Obviously a good bounce-back game. I think we all had a bad taste in our mouths from the weekend,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “I thought the ball moved well offensively from inside to out, and when we started making shots, we were able to stretch the lead a bit.”
Abby Kapp (12), Taylor O’Brien (11) and Ally Johnson (11) joined Mack in double figures for the Bison. Those four players connected on 20 of 36 field goals. Bucknell was 27-for-57 (47.4%) overall from the field, including 12-of-25 (48%) from 3-point range.
“Defensively, which is what we talked more about than anything else coming into the game, I thought we really locked into some basic concepts. Things that are simple, but not easy,” said Woodruff.
The Bison scored 27 points off turnovers in the game and added 20 points from the bench. The team also finished with 15 assists.
Up next, the Bison prepare to face Boston U. on the road on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Terriers are the only Patriot League team Bucknell has yet to face this season. Saturday’s game tips off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network.
Bucknell 77, Army 46
at Bucknell
Army 9 8 13 16 — 46 Bucknell 16 22 26 13 — 77
Army (5-15)
Lindsey Scamman 5-9 3-5 14; Morgann Yancey 1-5 0-0 2; Sarah Bohn 1-4 0-0 3; Hope Brown 0-5 0-0 0; Alissa Fallon 4-8 2-2 11; Kate Murray 1-5 0-1 2; Espi Varoz 0-1 0-0 0; Jessica Rawls 1-1 0-0 2; Natalie Stralkus 4-9 1-2 10; Natalie Rhine 1-4 0-2 2; Taylor Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0; Liz Layne 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18-52 6-12 46.
Bucknell (15-5)
Tessa Brugler 1-3 3-4 5; Ellie Mack 7-12 1-2 18; Taylor O’Brien 5-9 0-0 11; Ally Johnson 4-7 0-0 11; Abby Kapp 4-8 0-0 12; Tai Johnson 2-5 2-2 7; Autumn Ceppi 1-3 0-0 2; Carly Krsul 2-3 2-2 6; Gia Hayes 1-2 1-2 3; Bridget Tobin 0-3 0-0 0; Emma Shaffer 0-2 2-2 2.
Totals:
27-57 11-14 77.
3-point goals: Army 4-21 (Scamman 1-1, Bohn 1-3, Fallon 1-4, Stralkus 1-4, Varoz 0-1, Rhine 0-1, Murray 0-3, Brown 0-2, Yancey 0-2); Bucknell 12-25 (Kapp 4-8, Mack 3-4, A. Johnson 3-6, O’Brien 1-1, T. Johnson 1-4, Tobin 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Army 29 (Scamman 6); Bucknell 31 (O’Brien and Krsul 5). Assists: Army 7 (Murray 3); Bucknell 15 (Mack 5). Total fouls: Army 17; Bucknell 15. Technicals: None. A: 765.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.