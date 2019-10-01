Welliver grabs Landmark women’s soccer defensive athlete of the week award
TOWSON, Md. – Susquehanna University women’s soccer junior captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, was named the Landmark Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week for the fourth time in her career as announced by the conference office on Monday. Welliver, who is earning the award for the second time this season,earns this week’s honor for the week ending Sept. 29.
The 6-0 goalie helped Susquehanna to a 1-0-1 record last week, leading the River Hawks to a 1-1 draw against regionally-ranked Misericordia and to a 1-0 Landmark Conference opening win at Elizabethtown.
Welliver matched her season-high of five saves on Sept. 25 as Susquehanna claimed a 1-1 draw with Misericordia, who also received votes in last week’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25. The Cougars’ penalty kick goal in the 73rd minute halted Welliver’s scoreless streak at 560:50 minutes. The streak dated back to the seventh minute of the 2018 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament First Round against R.I.T.
She then set a new season-high with six saves in the team’s fifth shutout of the season, a 1-0 road win over Elizabethtown. Susquehanna is riding an unbeaten streak of five games (4-0-1).
Welliver currently leads the Landmark with a .955 save percentage and a 0.15 goals against average.
The River Hawks (6-2-1) return to action on Wednesday when SU welcomes Lebanon Valley (3-4) to Sassafras Field for a non-conference match at 7 p.m.
Greenaway earns first conference Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT — After leading the Lycoming College men’s tennis team to their first two wins of the season, junior Cody Greenaway, a Milton graduate, earned his first MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week award, the conference office in Annville, Pa., announced on Monday, Sept. 30.
Greenaway kicked off the week with a 6-0, 4-6, 10-8 win at No. 2 singles against Misericordia, winning the last seven points after trailing 8-3 in the tiebreaker. The Milton native also teamed up with freshman and Wellsboro alum Nate Redell for the first time this season at No. 1 doubles to earn an 8-6 victory.
The junior capped off a perfect week against Marywood, winning 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and teaming up with Redell to win 8-4 at No. 1 doubles, as he posted his first four career wins during the two-day stretch.
Clifford claims Big Ten weekly honor
UNIVERSITY PARK — Sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford has been selected as the Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after a stellar outing at Maryland Friday night. He is the first Penn State player to win offensive weekly honors since Miles Sanders against Illinois last year. Clifford is the first Penn State quarterback to claim conference weekly accolades since Trace McSorley in 2016 (Michigan State).
Clifford, who shares offensive honors with Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan, was 26-for-31 for 398 yards and three touchdowns with seven rushes for 54 yards and a touchdown in the 59-0 win at Maryland. The effort was Clifford’s first career 300-yard game and the 40th in Penn State history, while his 398 yards rank third in Penn State single-game history, behind Christian Hackenberg (454; vs. UCF, 2014) and Zack Mills (299, vs. Iowa, 2002). The sophomore tallied 287 passing yards in the first half to break the Penn State record of 258 yards by Trace McSorley against Georgia State in 2017.
The Cincinnati native completed his first nine passes of the game, totaling 166 yards and two touchdowns. He completed passes to 11 different receivers in the first half. Clifford’s 58-yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler is his longest pass of the season, topping a 56-yard pass to Jahan Dotson against Buffalo. Clifford also used his feet with an 8-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for his first career rushing TD.
Susquehanna football keeps on climbing in the national polls
SELINSGROVE – The Susquehanna University football team continues to move up the ladder in the national rankings. Susquehanna jumped up two spots to No. 22 in the D3football.com Top 25 for Week 4 while being the top vote-getter in the second American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches Top 25, ranking No. 26 unofficially with 99 votes.
The River Hawks have now been ranked in the D3football.com Top 25 for three straight weeks and they’ve moved up each week. SU is coming off a dominant 42-13 Centennial Conference win over Franklin & Marshall this past Saturday, which saw the River Hawks build a 35-0 advantage before F&M got on the board with two scores in the fourth quarter.
This Saturday, the River Hawks (3-1, 2-1 CC) will welcome Dickinson (2-2, 1-2 CC) to Amos Alonzo Stagg Field at Doug Arthur Stadium for the first night game of the season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Bucknell duo honored after win over Boston University
LEWISBURG — Three Bison who played key roles in the women’s soccer team’s big win over defending Patriot League champion Boston University on Saturday have been honored with weekly awards. Sophomore forward Emilene Parham, who scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory, is the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week; freshman goalkeeper Kaylee Donnelly is the Patriot League Rookie of the Week; and sophomore defender Holly Burns is the Bison Athlete of the Week.
Bucknell and Boston University have developed quite a rivalry in recent years, boosted by three straight Patriot League Tournament meetings from 2015-17. The Bison defeated the Terriers in the 2016 Patriot League championship match and the 2017 semifinals, but last season Boston University put an end to Bucknell’s four-game series winning streak.
The Bison avenged that loss on Saturday, with Parham scoring a terrific goal in the 43rd minute to put Bucknell on the board. Freshman Annabelle Heisel volleyed a pass over the top of the back line, and Parham got through the goalkeeper before slotting home a shot from just outside the right post.
It was Parham’s first goal of the season and second of her career. Heisel’s assist marked her first career point.
After Parham provided the goal, the Bison defense held strong against potent Terriers attack and recorded the team’s first shutout of the season. Donnelly made three saves en route to her first career clean sheet. This is her third Patriot League award of the season, following Goalkeeper of the Week citations on Aug. 26 and Sept. 23.
