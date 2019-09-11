Football

 

Junior high

Milton 15, Shamokin 0

Saturday's results

Milton scoring: Mason Rowe, 22-yard touchdown run; Luke Goodwin, two-yard touchdown run.

Milton rushing: Rowe, 14 carries for 109 yards; Goodwin, 11-for-71; Payton Rearick, 6-for-69.

Milton defensive stats: Rearick, 4 tackles; Rowe, 4 tackles; Gary Verdinellia, 3 tackles; Alex Hoffman, 3 tackles; Lane Strawser, fumble recovery; Wyatt Swallow, fumble recovery; Verdinellia, safety.

Notes: Rowe also connected on a PAT kick in the game...Milton rushed for 249 yards on 32 carries against Shamokin.

Next game: Thursday at home against Lewisburg.

