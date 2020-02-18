BOYS Class A
1. North Penn-Liberty, 20-2 2. Saint John Neumann, 18-4 3. Sullivan County, 17-5 4. Northumberland Christian, 14-7 5. Bucktail, 8-14 6. Lourdes Regional, 4-18 7. Meadowbrook Christian, 11-11
Class 2A 1. Wyalusing, 16-6 2. Bloomsburg, 15-7 3. Millville, 16-6 4. Northeast Bradford, 12-10 5. Canton, 12-10 6. Sayre, 11-11 7. East Juniata, 8-14 8. South Williamsport, 7-15
Class 3A 1. Loyalsock, 22-0 2. Central Columbia, 17-5 3. Mount Carmel, 17-5 4. Hughesville, 16-6 5. Troy, 14-8 6. Warrior Run, 13-9 7. Wellsboro, 12-10 8. North Penn-Mansfield, 12-10
Class 4A 1. Montoursville, 17-4 2. Danville, 16-6 3. Shamokin, 16-6 4. Lewisburg, 16-6 5. Athens, 15-6 6. Jersey Shore, 12-10 7. Mifflinburg, 9-13 8. Midd-West, 8-14 GIRLS Class A 1. Northeast Bradford, 19-3 2. Sullivan County, 18-4 3. Millville, 17-5 4. Northumberland Christian, 17-4 5. Benton, 11-11 6. Meadowbrook Christian, 15-7 7. Lourdes Regiounal, 7-15
Class 2A 1. Mount Carmel, 17-5 2. Southern Columbia, 13-9 3. South Williamsport, 12-10 4. North Penn-Mansfield, 14-8 5. Muncy, 14-8 6. Canton, 12-10 7. Montgomery, 12-10 8. Cowanesque Valley, 11-11
Class 3A 1. Loyalsock, 20-2 2. Bloomsburg, 18-4 3. Warrior Run, 15-7 4. Towanda, 16-6 5. Central Columbia, 14-8 6. East Juniata, 15-7 7. Hughesville, 12-10 8. Wellsboro, 11-11
Class 4A 1. Danville, 19-3 2. Athens, 18-4 3. Shamokin, 14-8 4. Mifflinburg, 10-12 5. Jersey Shore, 9-13 6. Milton, 6-16 7. Montoursville, 5-17 8. Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, 6-15
