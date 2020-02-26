District 4 basketball playoffs
BoysClass 3A semifinals No. 1 Loyalsock 61, No. 4 Hughesville 46 No. 2 Central Columbia 63, No. 6 Warrior Run 50
GirlsClass 4A semifinals No. 1 Danville 64, No. 4 Mifflinburg 29 No. 2 Athens 41, No. 3 Shamokin 38
College sports
Men’s lacrosseIthaca 17, Lycoming 5at IthacaNotes:
Freshman Cameron Kuzniar stopped 16 shots and senior Shaine Quigley recorded three points, but Lycoming fell to Ithaca Tuesday afternoon at Higgins Stadium. Quigley and sophomore Owen Zimmerman each scored twice and Quigley added an assist on a second-quarter goal from senior Drew Collins. Sophomore Justin Joseph won 13-of-23 faceoffs, scooping up eight groundballs and freshman Joe Corozzo and sophomore Blake Premo each had four groundballs.
Records:
Ithaca is 1-1. Lycoming is 2-1.
BaseballSusquehanna 5, Shenandoah 12Monday at ShenandoahNote:
Sophomore starting pitcher Dillan Weikel (0-1), a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, suffered the loss with 3.1 innings of work, striking out five and walking five while giving up four runs on four hits.
Records:
Shenandoah is 6-0. Susquehanna is 0-2.
Women’s trackLees-McRae CollegeSunday at Conference Carolinas ChampionshipsNotes:
The Lees-McRae College track and field teams wrapped up their indoor season at the Conference Carolinas Indoor Track & Field Championships Sunday in Winston-Salem, N.C., with the women’s squad placincg seventh among 11 institutions behind the efforts of Milton Area High School graduate Deanna Betzer, who placed fourth in the 5000-meter run (19:28.61) and fifth in the 3000 (11:15.38). Betzer’s time in the 5000 was a new person-best for Betzer.
American Hockey League
Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 57 34 17 3 3 74 172 146 Hartford 55 30 14 6 5 71 160 152 Providence 55 31 18 3 3 68 173 143 Charlotte 54 30 20 4 0 64 181 154 Springfield 56 30 24 2 0 62 179 170 WB/Scranton 56 27 21 3 5 62 147 166 Lehigh Valley 56 23 25 2 6 54 143 160 Bridgeport 56 19 30 5 2 45 127 184 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 56 35 16 4 1 75 211 175 Rochester 55 30 17 4 4 68 161 151 Utica 54 29 20 3 2 63 189 169 Syracuse 57 26 22 4 5 61 187 198 Binghamton 55 27 24 4 0 58 159 168 Laval 56 25 23 5 3 58 159 172 Toronto 54 26 23 3 2 57 181 180 Cleveland 55 24 26 3 2 53 148 164 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 56 37 12 4 3 81 189 124 Iowa 57 35 16 3 3 76 183 154 Grand Rapids 57 26 24 3 4 59 162 177 Chicago 56 26 25 3 2 57 143 159 Rockford 57 26 28 1 2 55 142 172 San Antonio 54 21 21 7 5 54 144 163 Texas 54 24 25 2 3 53 146 167 Manitoba 57 24 32 1 0 49 147 179 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 50 29 14 4 3 65 182 151 Tucson 51 31 17 1 2 65 175 144 Colorado 50 30 16 3 1 64 169 150 San Diego 50 26 17 5 2 59 167 145 Ontario 52 26 20 5 1 58 151 184 Bakersfield 52 20 25 5 2 47 153 191 San Jose 48 17 26 3 2 39 155 173
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Hershey 6, Charlotte 1 Iowa 5, Chicago 2
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 11 a.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m. Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m. Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m. San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m. Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
National Hockey LEague
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 64 39 13 12 90 210 164 Tampa Bay 63 40 18 5 85 224 175 Toronto 64 33 23 8 74 224 213 Florida 63 33 24 6 72 219 213 Montreal 65 29 27 9 67 197 199 Buffalo 62 29 25 8 66 182 193 Ottawa 64 21 31 12 54 169 219 Detroit 65 15 46 4 34 131 244 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 63 39 18 6 84 222 193 Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168 Philadelphia 63 36 20 7 79 210 185 N.Y. Islanders 62 35 20 7 77 179 168 Columbus 65 31 20 14 76 170 171 Carolina 62 35 23 4 74 202 176 N.Y. Rangers 62 34 24 4 72 207 191 New Jersey 62 25 27 10 60 171 211 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 64 37 17 10 84 206 179 Dallas 63 37 20 6 80 171 160 Colorado 61 36 18 7 79 212 166 Nashville 62 31 23 8 70 198 198 Winnipeg 65 32 27 6 70 196 195 Minnesota 62 30 25 7 67 191 201 Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 187 203 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 64 34 22 8 76 208 196 Vancouver 62 34 22 6 74 207 190 Edmonton 63 33 22 8 74 201 196 Calgary 64 33 25 6 72 192 198 Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176 Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200 San Jose 63 26 33 4 56 161 207 Los Angeles 63 22 35 6 50 156 203
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2 Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 4, Carolina 1 Vancouver 4, Montreal 3, OT N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Calgary 5, Boston 2 Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, SO New Jersey 4, Detroit 1 Minnesota 5, Columbus 4 Nashville 3, Ottawa 2 St. Louis 6, Chicago 5 Florida 2, Arizona 1 Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Colorado at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Toronto 42 16 .724 — Boston 40 17 .702 1½ Philadelphia 36 22 .621 6 Brooklyn 26 30 .464 15 New York 17 40 .298 24½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 36 21 .632 — Orlando 25 32 .439 11 Washington 20 36 .357 15½ Charlotte 19 38 .333 17 Atlanta 17 42 .288 20 Central Division W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 50 8 .862 — Indiana 34 24 .586 16 Chicago 20 39 .339 30½ Detroit 19 41 .317 32 Cleveland 16 41 .281 33½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 37 20 .649 — Dallas 35 23 .603 2½ Memphis 28 29 .491 9 New Orleans 25 33 .431 12½ San Antonio 24 32 .429 12½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 40 18 .690 — Utah 36 21 .632 3½ Oklahoma City 36 22 .621 4 Portland 26 33 .441 14½ Minnesota 16 40 .286 23 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 44 12 .786 — L.A. Clippers 38 19 .667 6½ Sacramento 24 33 .421 20½ Phoenix 24 34 .414 21 Golden State 12 46 .207 33
x-clinched playoff spotTuesday’s Games
Indiana 119, Charlotte 80 Milwaukee 108, Toronto 97 Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 122 Denver 115, Detroit 98 Boston 118, Portland 106 L.A. Lakers 118, New Orleans 109 Sacramento 112, Golden State 94
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m. New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m. Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Boston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Portland at Indiana, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Dallas at Miami, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m. Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Washington at Utah, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sports on TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, February 26
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m. ACCN — South Florida at Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m. FS1 — St. John’s at Villanova SECN — Georgia at South Carolina 7 p.m. ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh BTN — Rutgers at Penn State CBSSN — Bradley at Illinois State ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech ESPNU — Central Florida at Connecticut 8:30 p.m. FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas 9 p.m. ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College BTN — Maryland at Minnesota CBSSN — St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Florida ESPNU — Missouri at Vanderbilt 10 p.m. PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford 11 p.m. CBSSN — Boise State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
GOLF
1:30 a.m. (Thursday) GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m. MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m. ESPN — Memphis at Houston 10:30 p.m. ESPN — Boston at Utah NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m. NBCSN — Buffalo at Colorado 10:30 p.m. NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m. TNT — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Round of 16 6 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: AD San Carlos at New York City FC, Round of 16 8 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Montreal Impact, Round of 16 10 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Comunicaciones FC at Club América, Round of 16
TENNIS
