UNIVERSITY PARK — A full-team offensive onslaught led the Penn State women’s basketball team to an 86-73 win over Michigan State Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State tallied a season-best 22 assists on 31 made field goals in its efficient offensive night to earn the Lady Lions’ first Big Ten victory of the season.
“I’m extremely proud of our team’s effort tonight. We’ve been talking about max effort for the last three weeks and trying to get them to play with the sense of urgency that we need them to,” said Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger. “We watched some film to fix our first three steps on offense, and I thought they did a great job tonight on primary and transition.”
Senior Siyeh Frazier and junior Kamaria McDaniel both registered 24 points. McDaniel also led Penn State with career-best marks of 11 rebounds and nine assists, finishing just one assist shy of a triple-double. Junior Alisia Smith added 16 points and freshman Shay Hagans rounded out the double-digit scorers with a career-best 12 points.
The Penn State offense was efficient throughout the first 20 minutes of play as MSU wouldn’t get closer than eight for the remainder of the first half. The Lady Lion lead reached as much as 13 before an MSU jumper ended the half and PSU took a 47-36 edge into halftime.
The Spartans scored the first nine points of the second half to trim their deficit to two at 47-45 before McDaniel drained a clutch three-pointer at the 6:31 mark. The trey was followed by four points from Frazier to put the Lady Lion lead back at 54-47 with just over four minutes on the clock.
MSU’s Taryn McCutcheon hit back-to-back three-pointers that pulled the Spartans within 54-53 at the 2:25 mark. A clutch trey from Frazier then highlighted a 7-4 Penn State spurt to close the quarter and give PSU a 61-57 edge heading into the final term.
Michigan State was within four at 67-63 just under four minutes into the fourth quarter. Frazier scored five-straight points and Hagans followed with a jumper to put Penn State ahead 74-63 with 5:19 left on the clock. The Lady Lions wouldn’t look back as that 7-0 streak served as the front end of a 16-2 stretch that gave Penn State the separation it would need to pull away for the 86-73 win.
“I can’t say enough about Kamaria McDaniel tonight. I thought our posts were fantastic and were setting screens and doing the little things for us, said Kieger. “I’ve been challenging Shay Hagans a lot in practice and in film sessions because I believe she can give us more, and tonight she did that for us. She accepted the challenge and rose to it, and I think this will be the start of something special for her.
“Siyeh Frazier just attacks the bucket with a sense of urgency that’s hard to guard. When she gets it in her mind that she’s going to attack the rim then she is pretty hard to stop. She’s a spark for us,” added Penn State’s coach.
Notes: Penn State dished a season-best 22 assists. It marked the most assists since the Lady Lions recorded 22 against American on Dec. 16, 2018. Penn State finished 17-of-18 from the charity stripe for a season-high 94.4 free throw percentage.
The Lady Lions improve to 30-18 all-time against Michigan State. McDaniel recorded her first career double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Her 11 rebounds are a career high, besting her previous high of eight against Maryland on Dec. 28, 2018.
McDaniel also dished out a career-high nine assists, just one assist short of a triple-double. Of McDaniel’s 24 points, 15 came from beyond the arc to tie a career-high five three-pointers made. McDaniel now has six 20-plus point performances this season. She has tallied double-digit efforts in 14 of Penn State’s 15 games. Frazier scored a career-high 24 points, besting her previous high of 21 against Minnesota on Dec. 28, 2019. Frazier also tied a season high with five assists. Hagans scored a career-high 12 points, besting her previous high of 11 against Sacred Heart on Dec. 22, 2019. Hagans finished a game-best +25 in plus/minus. Smith was the fourth Lady Lion to record double-digits with 16 points, her fifth double-digit effort of the season.
Penn State 86, Michigan State 73
at Penn State
Michigan St. 19 17 21 16 — 73 Penn State 24 23 14 25 — 86
Michigan State (8-7)
Kayla Belles 8-11 3-4 19; Moira Joiner 6-15 0-0 15; Taryn McCutcheon 5-17 0-0 14; Nia Clouden 5-16 1-2 11; Nia Hollie 2-3 0-0 4; Julia Ayrault 2-6 0-0 4; Tory Ozment 1-3 0-0 2; Talyier Parks 1-6 0-0 2; Alyza Winston 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
31-79 4-6 73.
Penn State (7-8)
Kamaria McDaniel 7-18 5-5 24; Siyeh Frazier 10-18 2-2 24; Alisia Smith 4-6 8-9 16; Makenna Marisa 2-6 0-0 4; Anna Camden 0-1 0-0 0; Shay Hagans 5-7 2-2 12; Lauren Ebo 3-7 0-0 6; Mya Bembry 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
31-63 17-18 86.
3-point goals: Michigan State 7-27 (McCutcheon 4-12, Joiner 3-8, Ozment 0-1, Winston 0-1, Ayrault 0-2, Clouden 0-3), Penn State 7-15 (McDaniel 5-8, Frazier 2-3, Camden 0-1, Hagans 0-1, Marisa 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Michigan State 40 (Belles 8), Penn State 40 (McDaniel 11). Assists: Michigan State 15 (Clouden 7), Penn State 22 (McDaniel 9). Total fouls: Michigan State 18, Penn State 10. Technicals: None. A: 1,696.
