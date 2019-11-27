LEWISBURG — The Bucknell football team placed five players on the 2019 All-Patriot League Team, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Punter Alex Pechin, linebacker Simeon Page and wide receiver Brandon Sanders represented the Bison on the First Team while offensive lineman P.J. Barr and cornerback Gavin Pringle were voted to the Second Team by the league’s head coaches.
Notably, Pechin became the fourth Patriot League student-athlete to make four All-Patriot League First Teams, joining Holy Cross defensive back Dave Murphy (1986-89), Colgate quarterback Ryan Vena (1996-99) and Lehigh running back Dom Bragalone (2015-18). In addition, he became the fourth Bison to garner All-Patriot League laurels four times, joining running back Rich Lemon (1993-96), offensive lineman Julién Davenport (2013-16) and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (2014-17).
Page captured All-Patriot League honors for the third time; he was previously tabbed as a First Team defensive lineman in 2018 and as a Second Team linebacker in 2017. Barr, Pringle and Sanders are all first-time honorees, with Sanders becoming the first Bucknell offensive player to make the First Team since Davenport in 2016; he is the first offensive skill-position player to do so since wide receiver Will Carter in 2014.
Pechin put an exclamation mark on his legendary career in 2019, shattering his own school record in punting average by 2.2 yards. His 47.3 punting average broke the Patriot League record by 1.3 yards and ranked seventh in FCS history at the end of the 2019 regular season; in addition, it raised his career average to 44.5, good for fifth in the FCS annals at the end of the 2019 regular season.
Page put himself in position to next year join Lemon, Davenport, Anderson and Pechin’s company by making his third straight All-Patriot League Team. He was a force for the Bucknell defense, logging 58 tackles (42 solo), 12.5 tackles for a loss of 70 yards, nine sacks for a loss of 57 yards, two forced fumbles, two blocked kicks and one fumble return for a touchdown in 11 starts.
At the end of the 2019 regular season, Page was first in the Patriot League and tied for second in the FCS in blocked kicks. He paced the Bison in sacks, tackles for a loss and forced fumbles. He has totaled 142 tackles (91 solo), 34.5 tackles for a loss of 197 yards, 22.5 sacks for a loss of 160 yards and five forced fumbles in 27 career games, 23 of which were starts. His total of career sacks is good for third in Bucknell history, just three shy of a record last matched in 1995.
Sanders enjoyed a breakout sophomore year, making 58 catches for 530 yards and three touchdowns. He made at least five catches six times, topping out at a school-record 14 against Holy Cross. He eclipsed 100 yards against the Crusaders (112) and at Temple (115); he also caught two touchdown passes at Lafayette. His total of receptions slotted him seventh in the Bison annals and moved his career total to 102; he became only the 10th Bison to reach the century mark in career receptions and the sixth to record at least 50 receptions in a single campaign.
Barr started all 11 of Bucknell’s games, running his starting streak to 30. A leader on an offensive line that saw five different players earn their first career starts, he started nine times at left tackle and twice at left guard in 2019. He is one of only two members of the class of 2021 who has appeared in all 33 of the Bison’s games during their time in Lewisburg, joining defensive lineman Roger Mellado.
Pringle excelled during his first collegiate season, pacing Bucknell with 11 pass breakups and two defensive touchdowns. He became the first member of his class to score a touchdown in the 2019 opener at Temple, returning his first career interception 36 yards for a score; he later returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown in the Senior Day victory over Georgetown. In 11 games, the final seven of which were starts, he posted 57 tackles (41 solo), a total good for third among Bison defensive backs.
2019 All-Patriot League Teams
First Team Offense
QB: Tim DeMorat, Fordham, So. RB: Domenic Cozier, Holy Cross, Sr. RB: Zach Davis, Fordham, Jr. FB/HB: Zadok Scott, Lafayette, So. WR: Brandon Sanders, Bucknell, So. WR: Michael Dereus, Georgetown, Sr. WR: Devon Bibbens, Lehigh, Sr. TE: Nick Diaco, Colgate, Sr. OL: Jack Badovinac, Colgate, Jr. OL: Nick Zakelj, Fordham, Jr. OL: Brian Foley, Holy Cross, Jr. OL: Brett Boddy, Holy Cross, Sr. OL: Jake Marotti, Lafayette, Sr. PK: Andrew Mevis, Fordham, Jr. RS:
Abu Daramy-Swaray, Colgate, Sr.
First Team Defense
DL: Nick Wheeler, Colgate, Sr. DL: Duval Paul, Georgetown, Jr. DL: Benton Whitley, Holy Cross, Jr. DL: Malik Hamm, Lafayette, So. LB: Simeon Page, Bucknell, Jr. LB: Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, So. LB: Glenn Cunningham, Fordham, Jr. LB: Keith Woetzel, Lehigh, Sr. DB: Abu Daramy-Swaray, Colgate, Sr. DB: Ahmad Wilson, Georgetown, Jr. DB: Chris Riley, Holy Cross, Sr. DB: Yasir Thomas, Lafayette, Sr. P: Alex Pechin, Bucknell, 5th. Special Teams Non-Specialist:
Jack Bush, Lehigh, Fr., DB
Second Team Offense
QB: Connor Degenhardt, Holy Cross, Jr. QB: Keegan Shoemaker, Lafayette, Fr. RB: Selwyn Simpson, Lafayette, Jr. RB: Trey Sneed, Fordham, Jr. FB/HB: Isaac Schley, Georgetown, Sr. WR: Ayir Asante, Holy Cross, Fr. WR: Nick Pearson, Lafayette, Sr. WR: Jorge Portorreal, Lehigh, Jr. TE: Derek Mountain, Holy Cross, Sr. OL: P.J. Barr, Bucknell, Jr. OL: Phil Saleh, Fordham, So. OL: Ryan Jelinek, Georgetown, Sr. OL: Gavin Barclay, Lafayette, Jr. OL: John Burk, Lafayette, Jr. PK: Jeffrey Kordenbrock, Lafayette, Jr. RS:
Will Gruber, Colgate, So.
Second Team Defense
DL: Ellis Taylor, Fordham, Jr. DL: Khristian Tate, Georgetown, Sr. DL: Mark Ebo, Holy Cross, Sr. DL: Keith Earle, Lafayette, Sr. LB: Nick Ioanelli, Colgate, Sr. LB: Xavier Reddick, Georgetown, Jr. LB: Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, Fr. LB: Major Jordan, Lafayette, Jr. LB: Pete Haffner, Lehigh, Jr. DB: Gavin Pringle, Bucknell, Fr. DB: Collin Heard, Colgate, So. DB: Corey Stefanik, Holy Cross, Sr. DB: Sam McCloskey, Lehigh, Sr. P: Brad Hurst, Georgetown, Sr. Special Teams Non-Specialist:
Palmer Nix, Georgetown, So., LB; Terrell Prince, Holy Cross, So., LB; Billy Schaeffer, Lafayette, So., LB.
2019 Patriot League Major Awards
Offensive Player of the Year:
Domenic Cozier, Holy Cross, Sr., RB
Defensive Player of the Year:
Malik Hamm, Lafayette, So., DL
Rookie of the Year:
Keegan Shoemaker, Lafayette, Fr., QB
Dick Biddle Coach of the Year: Bob Chesney, Holy Cross
