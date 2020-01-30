MILTON — Milton wrestling coach Josh Anspach and his team usually spend the eve of the quarterfinals of the District 4 Duals with a quick practice that’s followed by the arduous task of setting the Jungle for the four-ring wrestling circus that follows the next day.
And then they spend the day as spectators.
Anspach will need to tweak that routine on Friday night.
His Black Panthers used five falls, three Wyalusing forfeits, and a solid effort throughout the lineup to sail past the Rams, 51-21, in the first round of the Duals Wednesday night.
The surprisingly easy victory sends Milton, the No. 8 seed, to the quarterfinals where it will face the No. 1 seed, Montoursville, a 70-6 winner over Troy.
It will be the Black Panthers first trip to quarterfinals since 2015.
“For years we’ve been setting up the gym for others teams to wrestle here and now we’ll be setting it up so that we can wrestle here,” Anspach said. “I think it’s big for our school, overall, and big for the team to get this opportunity. They’ve represented the school well this season and we are competing hard every time out. They are really starting to bond as a team.”
The Black Panthers record stood at 1-5 after losses to Wyoming Seminary (then the top-ranked team in the country) and District 3 Class 3A power Chambersburg at the SoCo Scuffle on the first Saturday of the new year.
They rescued that day with three victories and haven’t lost since. Included in Milton’s 12-match win streak was a 45-30 triumph over the Rams at the Line Mountain Duals in the middle of that stretch of success.
That win handed Milton the eighth seed and meant Wyalusing would have to make the long trip south.
With two starters missing at Line Mountain, the Rams were hoping to reverse that loss with an improved lineup. It didn’t happen.
In the blink of an eye, the Black Panthers owned a commanding 30-0 lead with just five bouts gone.
The Northern Tier team surrendered forfeits at 195, 220 (where state-ranked Jackson Chilson was out with the flu), and 106 while Milton’s Aven Ayala opened the match with a first period fall at 182 and Nevin Rauch tacked on an 11-second fall at 285.
The Rams countered with a pair of 7-2 decisions at 113 (where Alex Parker fought off his back in the first period to save bonus points) and 120.
But Colton Taylor swung the momentum back by fighting off his back twice in the second period period and earned a fall in a bout he was losing 9-8.
Kyler Crawford clinched the win when he used a three-takedown effort at 138 to hand Colbrin Nolan just his fourth loss of the season.
Milton added falls from Chase Hoffman and Jason Valladares down the stretch.
“We stress (getting bonus points) and we did tonight,” Anspach said. “This is post-season wrestling and we’ll stick with what works. Wyalusing is perennially tough. They have tough, physical kids who are always strong.They are going to come at you for six minutes. They forced our kids to wrestle (well). We got this win so we’ll see what happens. We’ve got to lose twice on Saturday.”
Milton 51, Wyalusing 21
District 4 Class 2A Duals at Milton
182:
Avan Ayala, Mil, pinned Alex Hunsinger, 1:45
195:
Nathan Rauch, Mil, won by forfeit
220:
Brent Mitch, Mil, won by forfeit
285:
Nevin Rauch, Mil, pinned Dereck Baldwin, :11
106:
Tyler Geisewite, Mil, won by forfeit
113:
Alex Boyd, Wy, dec. Alex Parker, 7-2
120:
Hunter Manahan, Wy, dec. Zaner Neaus, 7-2
126:
Colton Taylor, Mil, pinned Dawson Keeney, 3:12
132:
Nicholas Woodruff, Wy, pinned Jaden Wagner, 1:48
138:
Kyler Crawford, Mil, dec. Colbrin Nolan, 9-4
145:
Chase Hoffman, Mil, pinned Skyler Manahan, 5:09
152:
Logan Newton, Wy, won by forfeit
160:
Brian Arnold, Wy, dec. Dylan Ando, 7-2
170:
Jason Valladares, Milton, pinned Zachary Shaffer, :50
Records:
Milton 14-5, Wyalusing 13-6.
Official:
Blain Fessler.
Takedowns: Milton 16-3.
