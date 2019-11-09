High school football
State playoff scores
Class A
District 1
Regional Championship
Lackawanna Trail 54, Morrisville 20
District 4
Championship
Muncy 23, Canton 19
District 5
Championship
Tussey Mountain 28, Northern Bedford 23
District 6
Quarterfinal
Bishop Guilfoyle 14, Bishop McCort 7
Purchase Line 25, Portage Area 6
District 9
Semifinal
Coudersport 35, Smethport 6
Redbank Valley 32, Union/AC Valley(FB) 6
District 10
Championship
Farrell 35, Maplewood 20
District 11
Championship
Williams Valley 36, Tri-Valley 7
WPIAL
Semifinal
Clairton 39, Cornell 0
Sto-Rox 24, West Greene 7
Class 2A
District 2
Championship
Dunmore 42, Mid Valley 6
District 3
Championship
Upper Dauphin 36, Delone 28
District 5
Championship
Chestnut Ridge 41, Berlin-Brothersvalley 20
District 6
Semifinal
Richland 49, Penns Valley 21
District 10
Championship
Wilmington 45, Greenville 7
WPIAL
Quarterfinal
Avonworth 38, New Brighton 13
Brentwood 20, Neshannock 0
Elwood City Riverside 41, McGuffey 27
Washington 28, Freedom Area 0
Class 3A
District 1/12
Sub-regional Championship
Pope John Paul II 29, Neumann-Goretti 28
District 2
Semifinal
Scranton Prep 30, Western Wayne 14
Wyoming Area 48, Lake-Lehman 12
District 3
Semifinal
Middletown 33, Lancaster Catholic 15
District 4
Semifinal
Loyalsock 21, Central Columbia 13
Montoursville 54, Warrior Run 12
District 5/8/9
Sub-regional Championship
Bedford 26, Westinghouse 0
District 11
Championship
Tamaqua 20, North Schuylkill 0
WPIAL
Semifinal
Aliquippa 21, South Park 7
Central Valley 42, Derry 7
Class 4A
District 1
Championship
Bishop Shanahan 35, Upper Moreland 0
District 2
Semifinal
Dallas 37, Crestwood 16
Valley View 14, Berwick 13
District 3
Quarterfinal
Berks Catholic 14, Gettysburg 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 21, Susquehanna Township 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 27, York Suburban 18
Milton Hershey 22, Conrad Weiser 10
District 4
Championship
Jersey Shore 33, Selinsgrove 14
District 6/9
Sub-regional Championship=
Bellefonte 35, Clearfield 21
District 8/10
Championship
Erie Cathedral Prep 42, USO 6
Philadelphia Public League
Championship
Imhotep Charter 40, Bartram 6
WPIAL
Semifinal
Belle Vernon 41, South Fayette 30
Thomas Jefferson 49, Blackhawk 0
Class 5A
District 1
Quarterfinal
Academy Park 8, Penn Wood 6
Cheltenham 35, Unionville 21
Kennett 20, Strath Haven 14, OT
West Chester Rustin 14, West Chester East 7
District 2/11
Sub-regional Championship
Southern Lehigh 52, East Stroudsburg South 35
District 3
Quarterfinal
Cedar Cliff 41, New Oxford 13
Cocalico 42, Governor Mifflin 14
Exeter 16, Shippensburg 14
Warwick 31, Manheim Central 28
District 6/8/10
Sub-Regional
Oil City 9, Hollidaysburg 7
WPIAL
Quarterfinal
Gateway 17, Bethel Park 13
McKeesport 35, Penn Hills 20
Penn-Trafford 31, Upper St. Clair 7
Peters Township 33, Moon 7
Class 6A
District 1
Quarterfinal
Coatesville 41, Central Bucks West 24
Downingtown West 40, North Penn 31
Garnet Valley 56, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21
District 2/4
Championship
Delaware Valley 32, Wilkes-Barre Area 21
District 3
Semifinal
Central Dauphin 35, Manheim Township 34, 2OT
Harrisburg 33, West Lawn Wilson 29
District 6/8/10
Championship
State College 42, Erie McDowell 21
District 11
Semifinal
Nazareth Area 20, Easton 12
Parkland 40, Bethlehem Freedom 32
WPIAL
Semifinal
Pine-Richland 49, North Allegheny 14
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 31, Mount Lebanon 14
Men's basketball
Dutch Burch Tournament
Lycoming 85, Penn State Schuylkill 66
at Lycoming College
Notes: With a second-half surge egged on by eight points from sophomore Matt Ilodigwe and nine from junior Darius Dangerfield, Lycoming opened the 2019-20 season with a win over Penn State Schuylkill on Friday at Lamade Gym. The Warriors will face off with Ursinus in the finals of the Dutch Burch Tournament, as Ursinus beat Saint Vincent, 73-58, in the other first round game.
Freshman Dyson Harward, a Danville Area High School graduate, had 14 points and 10 rebounds to post a double-double in his first collegiate game and junior D’Yante Doughty and Dangerfield each posted 17 points. Ilodigwe finished with 13 points, as Lycoming (1-0) shot 46 percent (28-of-61) from the field in the contest.
The Warriors trailed just once in the game, at 5-4, before going on a 15-7 run to take a 19-12 lead after a layup from Doughty. The Lions (0-2) cut that lead down to one with 5:21 to go before Dangerfield drilled a deep 3-pointer and freshman Mo Terry hit a layup to start a run of 12 straight points. The Lions closed the gap to four, though, at the break, 38-34.
In the second half, the Warriors came out running again, leading by 12 at 36-34 with 17:30 left before the Lions cut the lead back to five at 46-41 with 15:53 left. Ilodigwe hit a 3-pointer, though on a second chance and Dangerfield followed with another, as the Lions couldn’t get back within eight points, while Lycoming expanded the lead to as many as 22 and not less than 15 in the final 10 minutes.
Terry finished with eight points, three rebounds and three assists and freshman Luke Finkbeiner added six points, hitting two 3-pointers. Freshman DeAundre Manuel added four points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
