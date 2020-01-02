LEWISTOWN — The Lewisburg boys basketball team is picking up steam this season as the Green Dragons ended 2019 on a high note by taking a lopsided 68-46 non-league victory over Mifflin County on Monday.
Senior guard/forward Nick Shedleski and and junior guard Ben Liscum led Lewisburg (6-3) by scoring 17 points apiece, but C.J. Mabry would later steal the show in the second half.
With the Green Dragons holding a slim 24-22 lead at the half, Mabry tallied eight of his 12 points in the period to ignite Lewisburg for a 44-point second half.
“We were able to stretch our lead to 11 at the end of the third. Mabry was very good on the offensive glass for us in the second half, which sparked our run in the third,” said Lewisburg head coach Matt Salsman.
Lewisburg 68, Mifflin County 46
Monday at Mifflin County
Lewisburg 12 12 21 23 – 68Mifflin County 8 13 12 12 – 46Lewisburg (6-3) 68
Dante Sims 2 0-0 5; Cam Michaels 0 3-4 3; Brett Herman 2 2-2 6; Ben Liscum 6 4-5 17; Nick Shedleski 7 2-2 17; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-1 3; Peter Lantz 2 0-0 5; CJ Mabry 6 0-0 12; Kaden Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Joey Martin 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26 11-14 68.
3-point goals:
Sims, Liscum, Shedleski, Zelechoski, Lantz.
Mifflin County (0-9) 46
Xavier Vega 3 6-6 14; Cole Knable 1 2-2 4; Owen Wise 2 0-0 4; Cade Penepacker 0 2-2 2; Conner Cherry 9 2-4 20; Jace Shoemaker 0 2-4 2; Tyler Metz 0 0-0 0; Mark Shilling 0 0-0 0; Conner Zimmerman 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 14-18 46.
3-point goals:
Vega 2.
Meadowbrook Chr. 73
Immanuel Christian 35
HAZLETON — Fourteen-point outings from both Dillon Stokes and Ashton Canelo lifted the Lions to the non-league victory on Monday.
Chipping in seven points apiece for Meadowbrook (2-6) were Jacob Reed, Evan Young, Nevin Carrier and Peter Ramirez.
Meadowbrook Chr. 73, Immanuel Chr. 35
Monday at Immanuel Christian
Meadowbrook 20 20 23 10 – 73Immanuel Chr. 8 11 11 5 – 35Meadowbrook (2-6) 73
CJ Carrier 3 0-0 6; Dillon Stokes 6 0-0 14; Ashton Canelo 6 2-4 14; Noah Smith 3 0-0 6; Jacob Reed 3 0-0 7; Evan Young 3 1-3 7; Nevin Carrier 3 1-2 7; Peter Ramirez 2 3-4 7; Mike Smith 1 0-0 3; Keegan Gill 1 0-0 2; Gavin Millett 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
31 7-13 73.
3-point goals:
Stokes 2, Reed, Smith.
Immanuel Christian (0-1) 35
Gabriel DeMarco 3 0-0 6; Isaac Tripp 10 6-11 28; Jarean Familia 0 0-2 0; Isaiah Beishline 0 1-2 1; Grant Fountain 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 7-15 35.
3-point goals:
Tripp 2.
Girls basketballLewisburg 48
Jersey Shore 36
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons stayed on the upswing against the Bulldogs on Monday, as Roz Noone and Regan Llanso were both in double digits to lead the hosts to the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory.
Noone tallied 14 points and Llanso had 12 for Lewisburg (3-6), plus Sophie Kilbride added eight points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Green Dragons picked up their third win in the last four games.
Lewisburg 48, Jersey Shore 36
Monday at Lewisburg
Jersey Shore 9 7 8 12 – 36Lewisburg 11 15 11 11 – 48Jersey Shore (3-4) 36
Brielle Hess 1 3-4 5; Delaney Herbst 2 0-0 4; Aubrey Stetts 4 1-3 9; Hailey Stetts 2 2-2 6; Sadie Griswold 2 0-2 4; Aubrey Schilling 3 0-2 6; Sam Machmer 1 0-0 2; Maddy Gerst 0 0-0 0; Devon Walker 0 0-0 0; Grace Lorson 0 0-0 0; Emma Kauffman 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 6-13 36.
3-point goals:
None.
Lewisburg (3-6) 48
Sophie Kilbride 3 2-3 8; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Roz Noone 4 4-4 14; Jamie Fedorjaka 2 0-0 4; Regan Llanso 4 4-5 12; Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2; Hope Drumm 2 2-2 6; Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Grace Murphy 0 0-0 0; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0; Grace Hilkert 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 12-14 48.
3-point goals:
Noone 2.
JV score: Lewisburg, 31-19. High scorer:
Lewisburg, Baker, 11.
Southern Columbia 57
Mifflinburg 35
MIFFLINBURG — With two freshmen both scoring in double figures for the Tigers, the Wildcats stayed with Southern until the second half before falling in the non-league matchup on Monday.
Mara Shuck and Angela Reamer scored eight points apiece to lead Mifflinburg (4-5), which couldn’t contain either Ally Griscavage or Loren Gehret, who scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Southern (7-3).
The Tigers pulled away in the second half when they outscored the Wildcats, 30-17.
Southern Columbia 57, Mifflinburg 35
Monday at Mifflinburg
Southern 16 11 15 15 – 57Mifflinburg 11 7 8 9 – 35Southern (7-3) 57
Faith Callahan 1 0-0 3; Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3; Ally Griscavage 5 5-6 15; Morgan Marks 3 0-0 6; Loren Gehret 5 2-2 14; Ava Novak 2 1-1 6; Colby Bernhard 1 0-0 2; Rilyn Wiscoski 4 0-0 8; Mackenzie Palacz 0 0-0 0; Maddie Griscavage 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23 8-9 57.
3-point goals:
Gehret 2, F. Callahan, G. Callahan, Novak.
Mifflinburg (4-5) 35
Angela Reamer 3 2-2 8; Mara Shuck 3 2-6 8; Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-4 4; Brooke Catherman 2 0-0 4; Ella Shuck 2 0-2 4; Olivia Erickson 1 0-0 2; Jaden Keister 0 1-2 1; Jenna Haines 2 0-0 4; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0; Hannah Fee 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 7-16 35.
3-point goals: None.
