MIFFLINTOWN — Jackie Stokes scored twice in the first half to lead Meadowbrook Christian’s girls soccer team to a 2-1 semifinal victory over Blair County Christian in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament on Friday at Juniata Mennonite School.
Stokes’ first goal was assisted by Masy Devlin with 26:13 remaining. Stokes’ second goal came with 7:17 left and it was unassisted.
Blair County Christian got an unassisted goal from Sarah McCoy with 2:19 remaining in the opening half, but the Lions held on for the win.
Meadowbrook Christian (16-4) will play East Division and county rival Northumberland Christian in the championship game today at 12:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Chr. 2, Blair County Chr. 1
at Juniata Mennonite School
First half
MCS-Jackie Stokes, assist Masy Devlin, 26:13. MCS-Stokes, unassisted, 7:17. BCC-Sarah McCoy, unassisted, 2:19.
Shots: MCS, 7-5; Corners: MCS, 6-5; Saves:
MCS, Emily Toland, 4; BCC, 5.
Boys soccer
Milton 0
Warrior Run 0 (OT)
MILTON — The Heartland-II contest and regular-season finale between the two playoff-bound teams ended in a stalemate.
Keegan Jenkins made one save for Warrior Run (10-7-1, 6-5-1 HAC-II), while Colton Loreman made eight stops for Milton (12-5-1 overall).
“Both teams had numerous opportunities to score, but there were incredible defensive efforts from both goalkeepers and defenses,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder.
Milton 0, Warrior Run 0 (OT)
at Milton
Shots: Warrior Run, 11-1; Corners: Warrior Run, 4-2; Saves: Warrior Run, Keegan Jenkins, 1; Milton, Colton Loreman, 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.