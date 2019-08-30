LEWISBURG — The Bucknell women’s soccer team entered Thursday’s home match against Wright State searching for an identity.
After 90 sometimes listless minutes and a 2-1 loss to the Raiders, the only identity Bucknell head coach Kelly Cook saw is the one she is trying to avoid going forward.
“We didn’t come out ready to go today. I was disappointed with the way we started the game,” Cook said. “We did create a few chances and our problem thus far this year has been capitalizing on those early chances and I think today, we saw what happens when you don’t capitalize those early chances.”
The Bison had gone to overtime in their previous two matches, a 2-1 win over Robert Morris and a 2-1, double-overtime loss to Pitt. Bucknell looked for creases up the middle against the Raiders and despite being back on their heels defensively, the Bison were able to generate three quality scoring chances in the first half.
Bucknell was unable to get a shot behind Wright State goalie Maddie Jewell in the first half despite a few glorious looks in the box. Senior midfielder Ali Russo missed the next left side from the top left corner of the box and senior forward Lilly Courts put a shot over the crossbar after she got in behind the Raiders’ defense.
Wright State used their physicality to regroup and take the attack to the Bison following Bucknell’s initial opportunities. The Raiders kept trying to hit long passes to spring an attacker one-on-one and they finally hit on the play at the 27:54 mark of the first half when senior Jordyne Helinski got behind the Bucknell defense following a long free kick by freshman defender Michelle Rings.
Rings put a perfectly placed pass just over the head of Helinski which caught her perfectly in stride, two steps behind two Bison defenders. Helinski bore down on Bucknell keeper Kaylee Donnelly and got the Bison freshman netminder to come out of her goal to try to cut down the angle. Helinski didn’t miss as she buried a shot in the low, far right corner to give the Raiders a lead they would not relinquish.
“They outworked us today, they’re a strong group, they play very direct and we knew that going in,” Cook said of the Wright State side. “If you take a moment off, they’re a team that can create chances and capitalize off those chances and they did that today, for sure.”
Wright State took the lead for good just 4:12 into the second half when junior forward Brittney Petrosky finished a rebound off a hard shot by Destiny Johnson. Johnson fired high and Donnelly got both hands on the shot for a leaping save, but the ball caromed directly to Petrosky, who tapped it into the lower right corner to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.
Bucknell finally got on the board at the 80-minute mark when junior defenseman Chloe Christakos used all of her 5-11 frame to go up high for a corner kick from sophomore Alana Carlucci and deposit it in the right corner, off of Jewell’s hand and the post for Bucknell’s only goal of the game.
After three straight home matches to start the 2019 season, Cook is looking forward to the challenge of getting her team ready to go on the road for the first time this year, especially after two straight, one-goal losses.
“Georgetown’s going to be tough, they’re a Top 25 team so any time you step into their environment, their home field, you know they’re going to bring it,” Cook said. “We need to prepare and get up for it, because if we start slow against Georgetown, it could go south very quickly.”
Wright State 2, Bucknell 1
at Emmitt Field, LewisburgScoring: Wright State:
Jordyne Helinski, 27:54 (assist Rings); Brittney Petrosky, 49:12 (assist Johnson).
Bucknell:
Chloe Christakos, 80:00 (assist Carlucci)
Shots: Wright State: 13 Bucknell:
13
Shots on goal: Wright State: 4 Bucknell:
1
Corner kicks: Wright State: 4 Bucknell:
15
Saves: Wright State: (Jewell) 0 Bucknell: (Donnelly) 2
