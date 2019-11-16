SELINSGROVE — When Madi Welliver was an all-conference goalkeeper coming out of Warrior Run High School in 2017, she initially chose to attend Lycoming College to continue her academic and soccer careers.
But a change in heart led to a change of scenery for Welliver, and her decision to transfer to Susquehanna University following her freshmen year is really beginning to pay off for the junior and River Hawks’ team captain.
Earlier this week Welliver, the daughter of Mark and Julie Welliver, of Turbotville, was honored as the Landmark Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to being placed on the All-Landmark First Team for the first time in her career. Welliver was a second team selection last season.
A seven-time career Landmark Defensive Player of the Week honoree (three this year on Sept. 9, Sept. 30, Oct. 14), Welliver was over the moon when she found out she had won the award.
“Honestly, I really wasn’t expecting it. Our conference is full of great players, and it was not something I was not expecting at all,” said Welliver. “My mom actually was the first to see it and she texted me. Winning the award was definitely awesome, and it was cool.
“I loved the athletic aspect of Lycoming, but I didn’t find my place in the school (academically). Its a great school, but I knew I wasn’t where I was supposed to be,” added Welliver, an early childhood education major. “It was a hard decision to make, but I’m very glad I made it. I’m not sure any other school would’ve provided the experience that I’ve had here, and I’m so glad that I did it.”
This past season Welliver helped Susquehanna go 14-4-2 and 6-1 in Landmark play. The River Hawks ultimately fell to Scranton, 2-0, in the conference championship game to end another competitive season for the program.
“Madi has been an incredible person both on and off the field for this team this season. In goal, she’s as calm and consistent as any keeper I’ve coached,” said Susquehanna coach Nick Hoover. “She’s athletic, fearless, but always focused, which is the real key to being a high-level keeper. Off the field, she’s hardworking, honest and fair.
“To be voted as a captain in your junior year isn’t common, and Madi’s teammates really trusted her with that responsibility this year,” added SU’s coach.
On the season, Welliver started all 19 games and spent a total of 1,555:37 in goal for the River Hawks. She allowed just eight goals on the year for a goals-against average of 0.46, and she made 54 stops this season for a save percentage of 0.871. In addition, Welliver also had nine shutouts on the year.
It all adds up to Hoover, who recruited Welliver while she was a high school senior, being awfully glad he eventually got his star goalkeeper.
“When Madi was considering Susquehanna as a high school senior, I was disappointed that she ended up choosing Lycoming, as I knew she would be a terrific addition to our program,” said Hoover. “At the time though, I was simply happy for her, because she was going to where she thought was best for her higher education. Once she made the decision to transfer to Susquehanna, I was thrilled, knowing the type of person and player we were getting.
“Very few coaches could ever imagine their keeper being named the defensive player of the year in their conference. It’s a rarity, which shows you how incredible she played this past season,” added SU’s coach. “We’re very lucky to have Madi with our program. I could not be more thrilled for her success this season, and look forward to seeing her out on the basketball court soon.”
Welliver is honored to receive the distinction of being named defensive player of the year, but she doesn’t want to be satisfied with just that.
“I mean, we have a very strong back line and our entire team is strong. It’s really hard to take the credit for it I guess — (my teammates) worked just as hard to make my job look easy,” said Welliver, who’s also a forward on the school’s women’s basketball team. “It was definitely a good season and we definitely had some ups and downs — they come and go with the sport. Overall our season was great, but I’m not wanting to be satisfied with how good I played. It’s a good accomplishment, but it’s not something that will hold me back for achieving (something) higher.”
As far as coach Hoover is concerned, the sky is the limit for Welliver with one season on the pitch remaining in her collegiate career.
“The ceiling for her is simple: I think she could be an All-American, and widely recognized as one of the best keepers in the country,” said SU’s coach.
