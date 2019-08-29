MILTON — Rain showers Wednesday afternoon shut down the day’s slate of high school girls tennis matches.
Lewisburg’s home Heartland-II match against Montoursville was postponed to 4 p.m., Sept. 9.
The Heartland-II matchup between host Mifflinburg and Shikellamy was rescheduled to 4 p.m., Sept. 17.
Milton’s away match at Selinsgrove was also postponed, and the HAC-I contest does not yet have a make-up date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.