TURBOTVILLE — Whether coach Rachael Herb likes it or not, lately her Warrior Run girls basketball squad is starting to be known as a second-half team.
Twelve first half points scored against South Williamsport in Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game makes it hard to dispute that notion.
But make no mistake, the Defenders always seem to know how to turn things around just in time.
Sophomore forward Emily McKee once again helped right the ship, as she scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the third period to lead Warrior Run to a 45-40 victory over South Williamsport.
“It was a huge win. I mean, not only was it a big win in general, but confidence-wise this is going to boost them tremendously,” said Herb. “This is a win we’ve been looking for. I mean, I’m not going to lie to you, we still can’t get a good start but for some reason we’re a second half team and I guess (assistant) coach (Tim Scheller) and I are just going to have to live with (it).
“If we’re going to be down by 10, we should probably just relax a little and hope that we come back like we have been. But yeah, it was a big game for the girls and a big game for the program, and I’m really proud of them,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Despite scoring 11 points in the first quarter, with six coming from McKee, Warrior Run (12-5, 7-2) still trailed South Williamsport (9-8, 2-7) by five.
A one-point second period by the Defenders didn’t help matters much, but the hosts held the Mounties to just three points to only trail 19-12 at the half.
Warrior Run, however, was just warming up.
“We’re definitely a second-half team. As long as we’re not down by 20 points in the first half we can always come back,” said Jordan Hartman, who added 10 big points along with five rebounds and two steals in the win. “I don’t know why, but in the second half our coach must give us a heck of a good halftime speech because we always come out in the second half and score.”
Even though South Williamsport opened the second half with a 3-pointer from Julie Anthony that extended her team’s lead to 10, a pair of put-back layups by McKee followed to get Warrior Run heated up.
The momentum continued to swing in the Defenders’ favor when moments later Sydney Hoffman and Gracy Beachel both hit baskets on back-to-back possessions, with Beachel’s bucket coming from 3-point land to make it a six-point game (26-20) with five minutes left in the period.
After that point, McKee really began to take over the game. She scored six points in the remainder of the third in addition to pulling down four rebounds as Warrior Run tied the game at 30-all following a pair of free throws from Beachel with 1:06 left.
“We were going bucket-for-bucket there a little bit, like neither team had a real solid lead and (the score) was within two every time I turned around to look at the scoreboard,” said McKee, who also had 12 rebounds and a block on the night. “So I just really thought I had to hammer it in, make these moves, and really concentrate and finish these layups or go hard for every board that I can to limit shots or get offensive put-backs for my team.”
McKee continued her run by hitting a jumper to start the fourth, but it wasn’t until Hartman sank a 3-pointer off an assist from Hoffman before getting a lay-up on the next possession that Warrior Run took its first solid lead of the game at 39-35 with 2:32 remaining.
“I felt really good, because the whole night I was kind of having an off game and finally when I hit that (3-pointer) I kind of got more confidence,” said Hartman. “And when I got that lay-up I was just like, ‘Okay, it’s time to work.’ Like it’s time to put the game away.”
And put it away Warrior Run did in the fourth period following the final four points of the night for McKee, coming on a lay-up and a pair of free throws, as well as a pair of free throws from Hoffman, who finished her night with eight points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.
“That team has heart, and they know how to win. You don’t always see teams get down like that and kind of just chip away and chip away, and for them they’ve really gained that understanding of, ‘we need a stop, and we need a bucket,’” said coach Herb. “They are truly starting to gain that importance of what each possession means. Honestly, they (won the game) as a team. Every single one of them contributed to that second half, whether it was a big 3, or a big and-1 or even just a couple of foul shots.
“So to me, that’s my team learning how to work together.”
Warrior Run next plays at Central Columbia for a HAC-II contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Warrior Run 45, South Williamsport 40
at Warrior Run
So. Williamsport 16 3 11 10 — 40 Warrior Run 11 1 18 15 — 45
South Williamsport (9-8) 40
Haley Neidig 4 0-0 8; Sydney Bachman 2 0-0 5; Julie Anthony 4 4-4 16; Claudia Green 1 1-2 3; Piper Minium 0 0-0 0; Sami Branton 0 0-0 0; Rachel Stahl 4 0-1 8.
Totals:
15 5-7 40.
3-point goals:
Anthony 4, Bachman.
Warrior Run (12-5) 45
Sydney Hoffman 3 2-3 8; Gracy Beachel 1 2-2 5; Jordan Hartman 3 2-6 10; Marissa Pick 0 0-0 0; Emily McKee 9 4-5 22; Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 10-16 45.
3-point goals:
Hartman 2, Beachel.
JV score: SW, 33-28. High scorers: SW, Minier, 17; WR, Holly Hollenbach, 14.
