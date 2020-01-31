ALMEDIA — Following her team’s 53-30 loss to division-leading Central Columbia Friday night, Warrior Run first-year head coach Rachael Herb conceded that it just wasn’t her team’s night.
The Blue Jays hit seven 3-pointers in the first half including four by junior Emily Rowe and opened up a 32-15 halftime lead and never looked back in the Heartland-II matchup.
Conversely, the Lady Defenders struggled from the field all night and could not play catch-up in the second half as they have done so often over the past three weeks.
“Hey, it wasn’t our night,” Herb said. “I think we were due for a game like this. We’ve had too many close ones and really, we haven’t lost a game like this all season. Games like this only make the team stronger in my eyes. They’re going to learn, they’re going to remember and they’re going to have a little bit of an edge. It’s a character-building game and I know that the second we get back in that gym, the girls will be ready to get at it, 150 percent, ready to go.”
During the teams’ first meeting, which the Blue Jays won at Warrior Run on Jan. 8 by a score of 46-37, the Lady Defenders had trouble getting the ball across halfcourt due to Central Columbia’s press defense. In that first game, Warrior Run turned the ball over 29 times, but Friday night’s contest varied markedly from the initial meeting.
Warrior Run was able to break the press consistently, but instead of having turnovers hurt them, the Lady Defenders were victimized by missed shots. Warrior Run was able to get open looks, especially from 3-point range, but the Lady Defenders were unable to find a rhythm and knock down those open shots.
On the other side of the ball, the Blue Jays were white hot. Rowe scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the opening period and Alyssa Boyd also added a trey to give the home team an 18-7 lead at the end of one quarter of play.
It was more of the same in the second quarter as Gracia Eckenrode knocked down a couple of triples an the Blue Jays again won the quarter, 14-8. While Central Columbia was making seemingly everything, Warrior Run could not get their shots to fall.
“We prepared to beat the press and honestly, as a coach, I couldn’t have asked them to beat it better,” Herb said. “Our problem was, we couldn’t get shots to fall. We couldn’t get layups to fall. (Central Columbia) went on a shooting spree and I give all the credit in that first half. When you have a team that hot, that’s just how the wheel turns sometime.”
The Lady Defenders started the second half with two straight buckets by Sydney Hoffman who hit a couple of runners in the lane, but Central Columbia was able to keep tacking on points at key moments to stretch the lead.
The Blue Jays put a stamp on their victory at the very end of the third quarter when freshman Alyx Flick banked in a turnaround 3-pointer at the buzer to make the score 47-21.
The 26-point margin was Central Columbia’s biggest lead of the contest and the Lady Defenders did not threaten in the fourth quarter as the Blue Jays cruised to victory. The win upped the first place Blue Jays’ record inside Heartland-II play to 8-1 while Warrior Run fell to 6-3 inside the division.
The Lady Defenders were led statistically by sophomore forward Emily McKee who recorded yet another double-double with a team-high 11 points and a game-14 rebounds. Hoffman scored 10 points, grabbed eight boards and also handed out a couple of assists.
For Central Columbia, Rowe added six rebounds and five steals to go along with her game-high 16 points. Flick dropped in 12 points and chipped in with four steals and three rebounds.
For now, Herb told her team to forget Friday night’s outcome and reminded her squad that one game does not a season make.
“As a coach, helping players to grow and move on is taking a game like this and using it to build character,” Herb said. “You can’t look at the score sometimes, that’s a game that is hard to swallow, but I couldn’t be more proud of them and the way they played tonight.”
Warrior Run is back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 for a road matchup with HAC-II rival Lewisburg.
Central Columbia 53, Warrior Run 30
at Central Columbia
Central Columbia 18 14 15 6—53Warrior Run 7 8 6 9—30Central Columbia (12-7, 8-1 HAC-II) 53
Gracia Eckenrode 2 0-0 6; Alyssa Boyd 2 0-1 5; Lindsey Bull 0 0-0 0; Grace Klingerman 0 2-2 2; Ellie Rowe 5 2-2 16; Lauren Bull 2 2-2 6; Maddie Weatherill 0 0-0 0; Alison Groshek 2 2-3 6; Alyx Flick 4 3-7 12; Emmie Rowe 0 0-0 0; Amanda Brosious 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 11-17 53.
3-point goals:
Rowe 4, Eckenrode 2, Boyd, Flick.
Warrior Run 12-6, 6-3 HAC-II) 30
Sydney Hoffman 5 0-0 10; Gracy Beachel 1 0-0 3; Jordan Hartman 1 1-2 4; Marissa Pick 0 0-0 0; Emily McKee 4 3-6 11; Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0; Lauren Watson 1 0-0 2; Alayna Wilkins 0 0-0 0; Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Kaelyn Watson 0 0-0 0; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0; Holly Hollenback 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
12 4-8 30.
3-point goals:
Beachel, Hartman.
JV score: Warrior Run, 39-29. High scorers: Warrior Run: Abby Evans 14, Holly Hollenbach 10. Central Columbia: Emmie Rowe 14.
