Greg Maresca invested a lot of time in last Monday’s Standard-Journal expressing his distaste that a well-informed teenager, Greta Thunberg, doesn’t want her world to become uninhabitable (“Griping Greta”, Oct. 7). He was, apparently, so upset that he didn’t introduce a single fact about climate change, the most critical issue facing human life, choosing instead to quote other right-wing fog machines for a column and a half.
If Mr. Manesca did a little research — reading any respectable science or nature magazine for example — he would see that the earth’s temperature is now higher than it has been for hundreds of thousands of years, that perhaps half the corals in the oceans have died from heat stress within his lifetime, that species are going extinct at rates unseen in millions of years, that farming will probably cease over a significant fraction of the earth, that we here in central Pennsylvania should expect more floods, droughts, heat waves, mosquito-borne diseases, and crop pests — and that essentially every respected scientist agrees that human energy use is the major driver for this on-going catastrophe.
Mr. Maresca’s grandchildren will live in a world that has been transformed — and maybe wrecked — by global change enabled by the self-absorption and ignorance of consumers, businesses, media, and the political system; only immediate action to reduce our carbon pollution can reduce the impact. If his grandchildren read this column they will be able to see how Mr. Maresca reacted when faced with that choice, between being serious about threats to their future or buying into self-absorption and ignorance.
Ben Marsh, Lewisburg
---
