Standing along Main Street Sunday afternoon with one side chanting and the other side attempting to answer with its own chants, I couldn’t help but thinking, “Why can’t these people just sit down and explain their sides?”
Hundreds gathered at the intersection of Brimmer Avenue and Main Street in Watsontown as the locally organized group “If Not Us, Then Who?” staged a peaceful protest. Tensions flared at times, but thankfully nothing got out of hand, and there were no reports of violence.
As the groups faced one another, staring, chanting and at times yelling, it was hard not to imagine someone from either side making a good-faith gesture and walking over with an outstretched hand. It would have been a moving, meaningful moment.
“If Not Us, Then Who?” and groups like it across the country need to be heard. To think racism and discrimination is still not evident, and abundant, in society is to have your head buried in the proverbial sand. It’s also a huge part of the problem.
There’s an old saying, “Don’t judge a man until you walk a mile in his shoes.”
For those on the opposite side of the street on Sunday, you should consider what life must have been like for a minority growing up in overwhelmingly white Central Pa. Life here is tough for anyone, and has been for quite some time. Industries have largely moved out, and those that stayed have retreated from the days when employment numbers soared.
And for those who brought guns... why? What message is that sending? It doesn’t matter which side you are on either. We all know, as do you — it’s simply an attempt at intimidation.
One shudders to think what would have happened if an equal number of people on the other side of the street had carried weapons openly. Yes, it’s your right, and every other American’s, but let’s be honest about this. You are only putting people in danger, including the police, who have plenty of other concerns on a day when hundreds gather on a main street.
Quite simply, that which I witnessed Sunday bothered me. We’re better than two sides standing on opposite sides of the street shouting.
One can’t help but think a roundtable discussion is in order. Along with the desire to see someone, anyone, step into the street with an outstretched hand, it stands to reason that a meeting of the minds would have been much more productive. Perhaps a walk together to the town park where a discussion at a shared table, not facing off across a street, could have provided additional insight, empathy and even understanding.
To not want that type of dialogue is clearly an indication there are more issues at stake here.
Freedom is fragile, and we must realize that.
“Let us not emphasize all on which we differ but all we have in common. Let us consider not what we fear separately but what we share together.” — President John F. Kennedy
”May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.” — Peter Marshall
