Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.