Hello neighbors. April is upon us! Let’s explore all the great things to see and do throughout April in the Susquehanna River Valley.
Festivals, winery events, and open houses celebrate Spring’s arrival. Indulge in a Chocolate Stroll in Selinsgrove on April 7! Visit downtown businesses, enjoy chocolate, dine well, shop local and enjoy Selinsgrove’s charm! Enjoy an open house at Country Traditions at D.C. in Mifflinburg, on April 12-14. The Winery at Hunter’s Valley celebrates its third anniversary on April 7 with vineyard tours, giveaways, birthday cake mimosas, and live music. Later in the month they will host a Disney-themed Trivia Night, art and wine workshops, and live music events. Fero Vineyards is hosting their First Friday Fundraiser on April 6. Come support a great cause while sipping wine and listening to great music. They also invite you to their first annual wedding expo on April 8. Shade Mountain Winery is hosting Wine and Paint classes on April 8 and 22 at their Riverside location. April 20 and 21 Whispering Oaks Vineyard presents a production of Deadly Deal, an interactive murder mystery. And don’t forget the Lewisburg Celebration of the Arts which runs April 27-May 12, featuring the Market Street Arts Festival, performing artists, musical entertainment, and art workshops. The celebration ends with Lewisburg Live! on the evening of May 12 with bands performing throughout the downtown.
Everything is turning green this month so be sure to take advantage of amazing things to do outside. It’s time to hit the links so grab our “Golf in the Susquehanna River Valley” brochure or download it from our website and head to one of our valley’s fine golf courses. Spring is a wonderful time to ride horseback. Summer Breeze Stables in Milton offers lessons for all ability levels in their outdoor arena or the area’s only full-size lighted indoor riding arena. Learn how to groom, tack, and ride on your horse or theirs. A heated viewing lounge also allows you to watch riders train. The Merrill Linn Conservancy hosts its annual Caring for Communities: Earth Month Celebration with a variety of fun activities including nature walks, guided kayak adventures, community bike rides, a Plein Air Art event, a River Road Holiday and Street Fair, and other family-friendly events throughout the month. On April 8 off-road adventurers can join Off Road Consulting at the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area for “Wheeling for Wildlife,” a guided trail ride through one of the top 10 destinations in the country for off road riding. The Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art is hosting workshops on basic compass skills and geocaching on April 14 and a Spring Bird Walk on April 28.
Spring ushers in the canoe and kayak season. Get on the water with Canoe Susquehanna and paddle Buffalo Creek, an outstandingly beautiful trip in the spring. Fishing enthusiasts will not want to miss the beginning of Pa. trout season, with a Mentored Youth Fishing Day on April 7 designed to encourage adults to take kids fishing. Regular Opening Day is April 14. Stop by Blue Heron Sports in Milton or Old Trail Tackle and Sports in Shamokin Dam to grab your gear and get expert advice. Call us or stop by to get a copy of our Susquehanna River Valley Fishing Guide to find the best fishing in the region. Take a River Walk and Talk with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper on April 15.
Music and theatre events abound in the Susquehanna River Valley. Bucknell’s Weis Center for the Performing Arts shares true Hawaiian culture in a performance of traditional hula with Halau Hula Ka No’eau on April 5. The Silk Road Ensemble performs on April 14. Silk Road Ensemble’s performers hail from more than 20 countries, drawing on a rich tapestry of musical traditions. Intimate, free Weis Center Atrium concerts feature Jazz with Melissa Aldana on the 11th; Suite for Abu Sadiya, (a tribute to Stambeli healing music created by the descendants of sub-Saharan slaves brought to Tunisia), on the 18th; and Xavier Foley in a classical concert on the 22nd. The Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art presents acoustic duo Leblanc and Kissinger April 6 and Springtime Serenade on April 17. Into the Woods, a dark comedy, is on stage at the Community Theater League April 6-15. Come back on April 20-22 for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. The Community Arts Center has a month full of shows including the Repasz Band, April 10; Dallas Brass, April 12; the contemporary dance group Body Traffic, April 13; The Wizard of Oz, April 15; country musician, Easton Corbin, April 21; and a Rolling Stones Tribute by the Uptown Music Collective, April 27-28. Don’t miss the National Theatre Live performance of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Campus Theatre April 22. If you would like to give dancing a try come to the Healthy Heart Dance, a fundraiser for the Heart Association on April 15 with the Central Pennsylvania Square and Round Dance Association.
History lovers will find an interesting set of programs in April. The Priestley House Museum is now open weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. for tours. The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will open its complex for the summer season on April 5 with tours Thursday through Sunday. April 15 is opening day for the Gutelius House Museum with tours the third Sunday of each month through October. The Lycoming County Historical Society Taber Museum hosts a lecture and book-signing about the Lost Coal Country of Northeastern Pennsylvania on April 7; a coffee hour lecture on Women’s Suffrage on April 12; and Casino Evil III hosted by the ghost of David Farrington, a local bootlegger who had an illicit career in the hills and hollows of Central Pennsylvania — come to a prohibition era speakeasy, for an evening of food, spirits, and chance on April 28. April 19 the Northumberland County Historical Society presents a program about the 1911 Austin dam failure. April 28 the Union County Historical Society presents The Shape of Time in Buffalo Valley, a talk on the evolution of rural architecture.
With more events than space allows, visit our web site to learn more about: Make and Take Classes; Spring Art Exhibits; Kid-Friendly Programs; Easter egg hunts; and an open house at the World of Little League Museum. And believe me, there are still more events to be found on the area’s only regional Calendar of Events!
For more information on these and other events in the Susquehanna River Valley go to VisitCentralPA.org; sign up for our weekly e-newsletter; call us at 800-525-7320 or stop by our Visitor Center on Route 15.
Andrew Miller is the executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
