It happens almost every year.
A celebrity dies in late December after the end-of-year memorial pieces are ready to go. Depending on the date, editors and producers scurry to add another entry to the “who we lost” file for the previous 12 months. Such may have been the case with the late John Donald Imus.
Imus, the broadcast personality LIFE magazine once dubbed Garbage Mouth, died Dec. 27 at a medical center in College Station, Texas. Cause of death was not immediately revealed.
To say I knew Imus or he really knew me would be an overstatement. But our paths crossed many times and I was familiar with his story.
We crossed first in 1989.
I wrote ad copy and did publicity for WMCA radio which had long quit spinning records. WMCA was still a little out of step with what would become a news/talk revolution. We joked that the station would resort to dispatching cabs.
Imus was an on-air guest of Alan Colmes, who had been bumped from a couple big-station gigs, and was on the less-powerful WMCA. This was years before Fox News and Hannity and Colmes, and less than a year before WMCA was sold to a religious broadcaster and all of us were bumped.
The two of them hung around one of the offices before airtime, and I snapped a photo.
Imus was less than two years sober and did not want a camera around. I’m pretty sure the photo was not used anywhere. Imus would later become pretty upfront about his drug and alcohol abuse, a trip to a Florida rehab and recovery. Colmes, who died in 2017, leaned to the left and was a decent guy as well as a wit.
Imus was doing mornings on otherwise all-sports WFAN and was a little grumpy when they got going. But he warmed up and did an hour or so alternating between comic digs and an appraisal of what was personally going on.
To his credit, Imus always tried to stay in shape. We next crossed when he was a client of running shop in Manhattan I helped manage. By then he’d married a woman named Diedre, who was younger and once ran for Villanova.
Imus was on edge and I recall awkwardness about a discount he said the owner, a radio client, always gave him. Sometimes he complained about that sort of stuff on the air, but by then was more puzzled how people would just throw things at him because of his celebrity. A regular guy wouldn’t get the breaks he’d gotten, in spite of being a drug addict, alcoholic and as he put it, a jerk.
Maybe a year passed before his administrative assistant called and suggested I let Imus in before we opened. Of course we could do that, I said. I looked for his limo, all went well, and he returned a few times after that.
Imus had mellowed a bit by then and there was no awkwardness. He insisted on paying full price, which made the job easier.
All of this was years before his comments on the air about the Rutgers women’s basketball team, taken by many as racist and insulting. The show was carried by WMLP at the time then dropped. Reports which followed reviewed details about the Imus show. One counted the number of times he’d called Colin Powell a weasel.
The suspension then firing of Imus by CBS followed apologies which included a mea culpa on a program hosted by the Rev. Al Sharpton. Settlement of a wrongful termination suit against CBS followed in which it was revealed that producing “irreverent” and “controversial” material were among the terms of his contract.
The Rutgers controversy was a big part of accounts of his life. Unfortunately, there were numerous other lawsuits along the way, too many to keep track. Can’t defend him on a lot of those allegations, even if they qualified as free speech and only half of them were true.
I prefer to remember Imus as he was on a 1994 C-SPAN simulcast, cussing like a maniac when the radio mic was off but otherwise working with his ensemble to produce truly funny stuff. Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) and Paul Begala, Bill Clinton spinmeister, got into the act over the phone.
Sen. Alphonse D’Amato (R-NY) made a joke that day about having a swimming pool dug for a neighbor or a relative. What else, he mused, was political power for? Newsman Charles McCord, who also bought footwear from me, melted down in frustration with Imus at the end. Not sure if it was a comic bit or not.
The Imus take-away? Be bold in your opinions, projections and public persona. But be ready to take the heat, especially if you indeed cross the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.