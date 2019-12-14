Closing of Montandon Elementary School
The Milton Area School District board of directors approved the closing and sale of Montandon Elementary School anticipating cost savings. The majority of citizens opposed the closing.
Students from Montandon are now attending school at Baugher Elementary School, Milton. Additional students at Baugher intensify a traffic congestion problem that is prone to accidents. The only access to Baugher is from Broadway to Elementary School Road, one way in and out.
Broadway is a main artery to Milton, east- and westbound I-80 and 147. Contributing to traffic congestion is Sunoco Mini-Mart, adjacent to Broadway and Elementary School Road, and Boiardi Lane. Vehicles passing illegally on the right and left side berms on Broadway is a frequent occurrence during school opening and closing.
For the safety of students and drivers the Milton school board should consider paying a school crossing guard or in conjunction with township supervisors and PennDOT conduct a study to determine if a flashing light school zone lower speed limit signals can be installed.
In either case, the Milton Area School District will pay the expense. This expense is minuscule compared to the Milton school board’s projected spending $12 million for athletic field renovations and physical wellness, three more fields, new lights, bleachers, locker room and a wrestling room.
A majority of citizens disapprove of this expense.
— William Alberston,
Milton
Letter policy
The Standard Journal welcomes letters to the editor
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
