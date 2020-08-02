We are one people, one family, we all live in the same house.” — John Robert Lewis (1940-2020).
So said the man who was called the conscience of Congress. Great-grandson of slaves, son of sharecroppers, Civil Rights icon and from all reports a true disciple of both Jesus Christ and Mahatma Gandhi, Rep. Lewis was laid to rest this past Thursday, July 30, 2020. Many spoke at his funeral including three past presidents. The current president was absent.
Lewis was an outspoken proponent of equality for all people in the United States and never gave up hope that his country, would someday live up to its founding principle that “All men are created equal.” Probably most outstanding to me as I read and watched the various news programs covering his life and times, was this man’s ability to forgive. He was beaten, arrested and spit on during his lifetime and he always looked to better times and expected the best of everyone.
Contrast him to the man in the White House who evidently held a grudge against Lewis. The man who tweeted the following on the day Lewis was buried:
“With Universal Mail-in voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good) 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??” @realDonaldTrump.
Lewis stood in his last weeks and months with the Black Lives Matter protestors Donald Trump calls anarchists. Lewis campaigned his entire life for easy access to voting for all Americans. Donald Trump and his Republican apologists want to limit access to polling places, times and methods of voting, claiming with absolutely no proof that mail-in ballots are susceptible to fraud. Lewis worked for his “beloved community” and their needs and causes his entire life. Until 2016 Donald Trump worked for himself and his family business.
It is more than time for the citizens of this nation to recognize the true patriotism of a John Lewis and throw off the self-serving, flag hugging, draft dodging and not least of all deceitful imposter of a president we have today. And the memory of John Lewis is best served by an overwhelming turnout this coming Nov. 3. Since 1960, the best turnout of the voting age population was almost 63 percent in that very year. Americans should take up the challenge of John Lewis and become their own best persons and vote like never before.
This November a record turnout of more than 65 percent of the voting age population would deny the negative politics and divisive rhetoric of today’s administration. Trump has failed to unite us, protect us, or serve us. We each have it in our power the right to vote and thus, as they say in baseball, throw the bum out.
Vote.
