2020, Still?
When will the Taking of Innocent Lives End,
When will we find Value in Every Bend?
What gives YOU the Right to take Another Life,
Did You not Stop to Consider, that was Someone’s Husband or Wife?
We are ALL Created Equal in the Eyes of God,
Yet so Many Unfurl Hatred, With Just a Simple Nod.
God WILL be Our Ultimate Judge,
In the Meantime, this World is but a Smudge.
Patricia Dreese,
Mifflinburg
———
Heckuva job Trump!
It’s been 25 years since President George W. Bush lauded Emergency Management Agency Michael Brown for the job he did with Hurricane Katrina. A total of 1,833 lives were lost to Katrina.
Bush thought that Brown did a wonderful job. “Brownie, you’re doing a heckuva job.”
We wonder what the present president would say to himself about the job he’s done with the pandemic? We think he’d say, “Trumpie, you’re doing a heckuva job. Incredible! We lead the world!” Yep, in deaths.
And that comes after more than 100,000 deaths from the virus. Many of those could have been saved, according to experts, if the president had taken action quickly instead of attacking the virus. Remember when he said there were 15 cases and they’d be gone quickly. And who can forget his hoarding of PPE stockpiles keeping masks, ventilators, gowns, gloves away from first line responders and medical personnel.
Don’t forget his hawking of a medicine that can kill people with heart problems. He also called for the possible use of Clorox to cleanse the body of the virus.
And don’t forget the 40 million or so who are unemployed.
And his urging of opening up the country will result in more deaths.
Let’s get him out of there before he does any more good.
John Huckaby,
Lewisburg
———
Letter policy
The Standard Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.