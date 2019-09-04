It used to be, “Kids say the darndest things.” Now it should be, “Lawmakers say the darndest things.”
It can be argued the truth has rarely mattered to lawmakers, especially those of the party in power. There was a time we’d scoff at an elected leader who just stretched the truth a bit, however these days, the level of egregious truth-stretching has reached Stretch Armstrong status (for those of you old enough to know what that is).
George H.W. Bush was not re-elected because he promised he wouldn’t raise taxes, then did just that. Bill Clinton lied, and was impeached.
Today? A good lie from the president only gets a chuckle.
It’s easy to make light of the situation, but the course set by lawmakers today is alarming.
Sure, it’s easy to ride the tide if you link yourself to the party in power. Everyone loves a winner, right? Cheating is only bothersome if the other team does it... wink, wink.
Well, Republicans need to remember that the shoe will be on the other foot at some point, and when that happens, the party that once called itself the law-and-order party won’t have a leg to stand on when its members take exception to executive orders, outright lies, the ignoring of Congressional oversight and shifting of funds from various governmental agencies.
We were told the wall would be paid for by Mexico, yet we’re still learning of ever-creative taxpayer-funded methods for paying for the wall. We were told we’d see his tax returns, yet that paperwork remains mired in secrecy, even though he touted his administration is (falsely) the most transparent in history.
He’s criticized past presidents for playing golf and said if elected, he’d be too busy to hit the links. We’ve all seen how that’s played out. He’s criticized his predecessor every chance he’s had, all while taking credit for the successes of that administration.
Quite simply, he’ll say just about anything, blame just about anyone and never, ever take responsibility for his own actions.
Yet, he’s still popular among his core base of supporters.
The president and his administration are responsible for successful initiatives, and he deserves credit when he’s right.
It’s when he’s wrong that should be concerning because in his mind, he’s never wrong and when it comes to Republican lawmakers, there’s no accountability, no matter how incredulous the statement.
It’s yet another example of the failure of the two-party system in modern “politics.” Republicans are either too cowardly or just too stupid to call out their leader for fear of losing the grip on power they so crave.
If the tables were turned, and a Democratic president turned the other cheek when North Korea fired missile after missile, or American intelligence continually warned of Russian interference in elections only to have those warnings fall on deaf ears... well, suffice it to say there’d be hell to pay.
The independents among us marvel at the lengths to which politicians and a party’s base will stick with someone in light of unquestionable ethical shortcomings.
There will come a time when the pendulum swings, and when it does, those who blindly cheer the actions of those who knowingly and willingly mislead, lie and distort, can say nothing when the other side chooses to do the same.
Given the course that has been set, it is America that will suffer.
The Founding Fathers set parameters to ensure such unchecked power could never thrive in a representative republic. However, when the representatives turn a blind eye, the loser is the American way, and the American people as a whole.
We’re setting ourselves, and this great nation, up for failure.
