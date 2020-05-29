Having grown up in Western Ohio in a community of second- and third-generation German immigrants, my grandma that I lived with early on, spoke mostly low German. You can imagine my joy when early after I graduated from college and moved to Pennsylvania, I was to find a German immigrant hero among the early immigrants who helped in the formation of our country.
I discovered this very interesting story in a book I was reading about Pennsylvania history in my first or second year in Pa. There was a man who was called Pennsylvania’s ambassador to the Indian tribes of the Northeast during the 18th century. His talents were many and he would become one of the new world’s great Jack-of-all trades in Indian diplomacy. His name was Johann Conrad Weiser Jr., or just Conrad Weiser to most and I needed to find out more about him!
Conrad Weiser was born in the Duchy of Wurttemberg in Southwest Germany in 1696. In 1709, Conrad’s mother died, and his father joined with thousands of Palatine German refugees as they mass migrated their way to London. They fled their German homeland because of ongoing war, famine, disease, and religious persecution in Europe; hoping to migrate to the new world. The Weiser family left England on Dec. 25, 1709, and arrived in New York on June 13, 1710, where they moved north of New York City to Livingston Manor along the Hudson River. They initially worked there to repay the debt they incurred with the British crown when Queen Anne fed German refugees in London and paid for their transportation to New York.
When young Conrad was 16 years old, his father made an arrangement with a local Mohawk chief for the youth to live with the tribe in the Hudson and Mohawk valleys of New York for several years; thereby learning their language and customs under the chief’s tutelage. The Mohawks belonged to the Iroquois Confederation in the New York and Pennsylvania Region and they were also known as the Six Nations; those six nations being the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca, and Tuscarora Indian tribes. The knowledge that Weiser gained during the time he worked with the Mohawk chief thus educated him about their language and customs and all of the other Six Nations. This knowledge would be invaluable to him later during his career as an envoy to the tribes on behalf of the colonial government of Pennsylvania.
As the German immigrants were slowly freed from their debt to the British crown, Weiser (Sr.) became a farmer and later a commissioner to London on behalf of the German Palatine community in the colonies. But the Weiser family continued to look elsewhere for a new home and new start. It was in 1720 that Conrad Weiser Jr. married Anna Eve Feck in New York state. In the spring of 1725, the couple moved southward; traveling on the Susquehanna River south out of New York state and down through Central Pennsylvania to just south of Harrisburg. Weiser then paddled miles up the Swatara Creek to the area of what is now Berks County; finally settling his young family in Womelsdorf, near present-day Reading.
It was during this time of Weiser’s life, while working as a farmer and tanner, that tensions and confrontations were escalating among neighboring English colonists, Native Tribes, and French settlers. It was also during this same time period that young Conrad Weiser developed a friendship with an Oneida chief named Shikellamy; who according to the book, A History of the INDIAN VILLAGES AND PLACE NAMES IN PENNSYLVANIA, “had his place of residence at Shikellamy’s Town situated about a mile below Milton, PA on the West Branch of the Susquehanna.” Later Shikellamy moved to the Indian village of Shamokin, now Sunbury, at the Forks of the Susquehanna River. There he served as chief and overseer of the Shawnee and Delaware tribes living in Pennsylvania along the Susquehanna River; while protecting the southern border of the Iroquois Confederacy.
Chief Shikellamy became a more important figure in Pennsylvania’s early history, serving as an emissary for the colonial government in Philadelphia to the Iroquois chiefs at Onondaga. It was Chief Shikellamy who first welcomed Conrad Weiser to Shamokin and then worked as Weiser’s guide on his journeys into the Indian frontier of Pennsylvania and New York. Shikellamy then brought Weiser with him when he traveled to Philadelphia in 1731 to meet with a delegation of Pennsylvania leaders. It was there that Conrad Weiser met James Logan, former mayor of Philadelphia and chief justice of Pennsylvania and then current governor. The Pennsylvania governor and his council were so impressed by Weiser’s abilities as an interpreter, and by the trust that the Iroquois had placed in him that it marked the beginning of Weiser’s service as an envoy, representative and interpreter between Pennsylvania’s colonial government and the native tribes in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Weiser’s career took off from there. Everyone on all sides knew and trusted him. The Iroquois even named him Tarachiawagon, “He Who Holds the Heavens.” Colonial leaders knew Weiser would not hesitate to take up arms in defense of his homeland, but everyone knew he preferred to first seek peaceful solutions, even in times of hostility, growing turmoil, and the uncertainty of the times.
Weiser’s life and career introduces us to the whole colonial scene. Trader, first President judge of Berks county and founder of Reading; a monk at the Ephrata Cloisters, pillar of the Lutheran Church, statesman, linguist, diplomat, and woodsman were just a part of the long and distinguished career of Conrad Weiser. Governors, churchman, and Indian chiefs all relied on his advice, but it was his work as an Indian agent that made his fame eternal.
Conrad Weiser was also just at home on Society Hill in Philadelphia as he was at John Harris’ Ferry on the Western Susquehanna Frontier. He knew the Shamokin Trail like a village main street and visited all distant Indian towns from Onondaga to Logstown. He went everywhere, saw everything, and recorded in his journals the most important information of his day. Weiser was as vital to the frontier provincial governments of the new American colonies as George Washington was to Revolutionary War.
Throughout his career, Weiser traveled widely and frequently acted as a negotiator between various southern tribes and the Iroquois; often making the long and difficult journey to and from the Iroquois capital at Onondaga. He negotiated land deals that created the current boundaries of Pennsylvania. He also had a lasting impact on the United States’ policies toward Native Americans and shaped the future of the country by strengthening and preserving alliances, thus affecting the outcome of the French and Indian War.
Yet, through all the excitement of his public life, Weiser remained a common man, who above all else, always longed for his wife, children, and the Tulpehocken home and farm to which he finally came home to die on July 13, 1760. Unfortunately, after his death in 1760, the relationship between the British colonists and the Native Americans declined, which would contribute to widespread exploitation and abuses.
In 1996, my search to learn more about the German immigrant turned American hero had come full circle. It was then that our Wennawoods Publishing Company was given the great honor by the Weiser Family Foundation, of publishing the commemorative edition of the book: Conrad Weiser 1696-1760: Friend of Colonist and Mohawk; featuring the Weiser family seal to honor the 300th anniversary of Conrad Weiser’s birthday. In my mind, I believe that Conrad Weiser was certainly one of the five most influential people in early Pennsylvania history.
His word was his honor and his signature was his bond!
From somewhere on the Pennsylvania Frontier…….Ron Wenning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.