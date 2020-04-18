Our forefathers knew that staying free takes unusual courage, requires a commitment to personal responsibility, and puts stock in maintaining a value system where everyone sees there is a real difference between right and wrong, good and evil! Our forefathers had that courage and the plans and knew it was their duty to stay the course when you believe in a cause.
However, over the years, my wife Kris and I began to see a gradual trend in our society and schools of moving away from reading and understanding our Pennsylvania history and preserving that history for generations to come. It all began to come into focus for us over 40 years ago as we went through the process of saving a 180-year-old log cabin from the mountains of Northcentral Pennsylvania and rebuilding that relic from the past into becoming a part of the home we live in today. But as we were to find out as new residents of Pennsylvania, locating information about the early Pennsylvania history we wanted to learn about from the books written 100-plus years ago would be hard to find at the very least and expensive at best.
We became aware of the societal slide into slowly stopping the reading and teaching of the relevant history of our forefathers, and to deem that history was no longer pertinent to our society today, made many if not most of those early books and stories about our early Pennsylvania history no longer very important and not easily found. But this rejection gave us an idea! Those old books and stories, so vital to understanding the history that made us a great country, needed to once again, be made available to general public.
As many early leaders, historians and philosophers have said throughout time, “Those who forget their history, are doomed to repeat it!” Kris and I knew from our personal experience throughout our search to find those great books and preserve that history for future generations, we had to make that effort to try and find, and then reprint many of those great early books that told the stories of our families, our heroes, our community, and our state; and make them available at reasonable prices for the general public to commit to reading and remembering.
The good news is that we took that chance to do something about those memories of the early Pennsylvania and Eastern Frontier and successfully made them once again available to the public! Just as our 18th century American patriots did, we understood that everyone could contribute to this cause. And I believe one of the first steps we all can now take in stopping this slow erosion of our history and identity from our memory is by reading and knowing that history and passing it on the future generations.
Kris and I have succeeded in our effort of “Keeping History Alive!” as Wennawoods Publishing for over 25 years and now it’s your turn to do the same by reading the stories about all those people, places and events that help found our state and keeping them alive for future generations to come! Every journey starts with a first step and this simple, concise, and yet powerful reminder of the history of early Pennsylvania can be that first step.
As C. Hale Sipe, the author of the first book we ever republished Indian Chiefs of Pennsylvania written in 1927, said in the opening of his book: “Go where we may in Pennsylvania, we are put in remembrance of the great race that roamed the hills and vales of our state. Their council-fires have long since gone out on the shores of our rivers; they themselves have long gone to the Happy Hunting Grounds; but their names will linger on the mountains and streams of Pennsylvania to the end of time.”
I hope you will enjoy more of my stories to come about the 17th and 18th century history of the Pennsylvania we know and love by remembering our past while looking to our future!
