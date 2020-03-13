MILTON — Edward S. Bennage, 71, of Milton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Dec. 27, 1947, in Danville, he was the son of the late Fred C. and Bertha (Hartzel) Bennage.
Ed was a 1965 graduate of Milton High School and served in the Pa. National Guard.
He had worked Culligan, Mason Shoes, and had owned an auto parts store.
He was a member of the 40 et 8 Club, the Loyal Order of Moose, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion, all of Milton.
Ed is survived by a son, Ed Bennage, of Mifflinburg; two grandchildren; a brother, Fred Bennage; and a dear friend, Suzann White, of Danville.
Following Ed’s wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
