Enough is enough
It is time to stop the rioting and unrest going on in the major cities of our country. Not only is this an attempt to change the direction of this country, but it will also cost the taxpayers dearly. These thugs, that are rioting and causing the unrest will not repair the damages they are causing. They have demonstrated that they do not have the intelligence enough to fix any problems we encounter. These are not peaceful demonstrations, as the mainstream media wants us to believe. Call it what it is. A well-organized attack on America.
As we draw closer to the election, our major cities are being destroyed by a radical left-wing group called Antifa. Dictionary.com’s definition of Antifa is a left-wing political movement, made up of various autonomous groups, that opposes fascism and other right-wing ideologies, often through militant protest tactics. Its sole purpose is to destroy the American way of life. This is no longer a right-wing ideology. It is now a left-wing ideology embraced by the Democratic party as witnessed by their refusal to enforce the law and arrest those individuals who are responsible for the destruction of private and government property, burning down businesses, tearing down statues, attacking police, attacking individuals, and have even gone as far as killing individuals who try to express their own beliefs. Case in point Bernal Trammell from Wisconsin was holding a sign in support of President Trump for 2020 and was gunned down by an individual.
Whether you are Democrat or Republican it is inconceivable to believe that you will accept and tolerate this anarchism. These individuals want us to believe that our system of government is fascism. What they need to do is look in the mirror where they will see who the real fascists are, a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, and emphasizing aggressive nationalism and often racism.
We need to unite together and take the action necessary to bring this to an end. Enough is enough. The cowardly career politicians are not doing anything to stop it. They use our tax dollars for their own protection while letting the rest of us fend for ourselves, as did the McCloskys in St. Louis, who were then indicted for exercising their second amendment rights. Okay, then let us expand our Second Amendment rights and form a militia to fight back against this radical ridiculous movement. If they don’t like this country, then they should pack their bags and move to a country that fits their beliefs and liking. Leave America alone. If America is changed to socialism and then communism, I nor you, will have a country we can call home. We will have lost our freedom. I fought in another country and now it is time that I fight for my own country on our soil. It is time to end the political mess that we have allowed to fester in Washington DC. The Constitution does protect an individual right to have weapons for self-defense, including defense against criminal violence that the government cannot or will not prevent.
There is another movement in this country called the Convention of States under Article 5 of the United States Constitution which gives the people the right and ability to amend the Constitution which in turn enables us to be a self-governing country. Go to conventionofstates.com and join the movement. Enough is enough.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
