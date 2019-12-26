A terrible resolve
Was the day of impeachment and all through the house swamp creatures were stirring with the vigor of a mouse. With a glee in their eye, free us they must, the president must fall to the horror of all. With three years of prep, what a huge misstep, they marched to the chamber with the squad leading all. On such a solemn occasion with constitutions in hand and one to corrupt the house leader declared this is the impeachment we have planned. With boring speeches completed, the creatures were set, a vote must be taken on that you can bet. The votes were counted the speaker declared, “The president is impeached,” and fake news finally had a fact to be aired.
After three years the Democrats abuse of power has reached a climax. Without one single fact they impeached the president. Perhaps as Admiral Yamamoto once said, “I fear that all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve.” Well the Democrats now have to live with a condemnation that has long been hanging over them and their destruction has not been sleeping.
While the president has been impeached, the Democrats have impeached themselves. No one knows if the president will be tried in the Senate, but one thing is for sure the Democrats will be tried next November.
Randy Straub,
New Columbia
Shame on Fred Keller
Our congressman used Jesus’ name on the impeachment of the president. Mr. Keller is apparently not aware Jesus preached we are to love our neighbor and our enemy. His use of our Lord’s name is shameful!
Joe Brzostowski,
Milton
