Hypocrisy
That didn’t take long. The body of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg barely had a chance to get cold before Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) put his hypocrisy on full display for the entire world.
In 2016, within hours of the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, McConnell used the prospect of a looming presidential election (nine months away) to deny President Barack Obama’s attempt to fill the vacancy. McConnell said then, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
Friday after learning of the passing of Justice Ginsburg, McConnell vowed that he would move quickly to put anyone President Trump nominated on the Supreme Court in spite of the upcoming presidential election only one and a half months away.
McConnell has made it abundantly clear that he has no shame and that his hypocrisy is not a consideration when it comes to his unbridled efforts to pack the federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court with conservative jurists named by Trump.
Nor is McConnell the only hypocrite within the Republican ranks. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-NC) in 2018 pledged not to confirm a new Supreme Court justice under circumstances similar to those in 2016. “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election,” Graham stated.
On Saturday Graham said that he would support “any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” directly contradicting his several promises to oppose any effort to fill a Supreme Court vacancy during a presidential election year.
It is obvious that the GOP believes there are different rules for a Republican president versus a Democratic president. It is also abundantly clear that one cannot trust them to live up to their pronouncements or commitments.
Justice Ginsburg’s final request, made shortly before her death, was extremely clear: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
The GOP’s dishonesty and hypocrisy are reprehensible and unacceptable. Contact Pennsylvania Senators Casey and Toomey and urge them to honor Justice Ginsburg’s final request and to oppose the selection a new Supreme Court justice until after the election as was done in 2016.
David B. Kyle,
New Columbia
———
Veterans Day approaching
In Mifflinburg our pledge is to not only honor veterans but to also do something tangible to help them.
Along with the yearly ceremony at the Union County WW2 Honor Roll we will once again be doing our benefit for the veterans home in Hollidaysburg.
We are looking for monetary donations along with gift cards from Giant, Walmart and Weis. These heroes have already done their part to ensure our freedoms and the very least we can do to say thank you. In addition the Boy Scouts will be conducting a flag retirement immediately following our program.
We are so excited in the fact that WBRE TV will be on hand filming our event for a segment of their show Veterans Views.
In the 11th hour we are trying to add something special to our celebration with an all veteran parachute team. Our hopes are to have them land on the ball field right behind the monument. Their corporate sponsor is covering all the costs minus the overnight rooms and $3,000.
We have one business that has joined forces with us but we are looking for more businesses or individuals to help us close the gap on the remaining cost.
Given everything that has taken place this year I thought it would be so cool to add this to our annual celebration. You can contact me at mazeppa@ptd.net or my cell 570-713-8919. Our program is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Hope you can join us in Mifflinburg where every day is Veterans Day!
Doug Walter,
Linntown
