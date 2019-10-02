Hello neighbors! If you’re like me, you’re shocked October is upon us. Where did the summer go? Weren’t we celebrating the 4th of July yesterday? I’m hoping the saying “Time flies when you’re having fun” is accurate for all of you, and to continue that trend, let’s look at all the fun October has to offer…
Festival lovers will have more than their share of events to enjoy: Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Days; Buffalo Valley Antique Machinery Fall Festival; the Annual Bi-Planes, Trains, & Antique Cars in Eagles Mere; Lewisburg Fall Festival and Fall Family Fun Day at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art. Winery and brewery festivals include Mifflinburg’s Oktoberfest; Kulpmont Knights of Columbus Wine Festival; Fero Vineyards Halloween Party; Shade Mountain Winery’s Harvest Festival; Spyglass Ridge Winery’s Harvest Party; Vines, Wines & Good Times at Whispering Oaks Vineyard and two events at the Winery at Hunters Valley, Pumpkin Fest and a Harvest Party. Milton is hosting its first annual Fringe Festival showcasing world-renowned drag, burlesque and vaudeville clowning, as well as a Sundance film premiere.
Autumn invites us to witness her beauty. Go to our website and explore Fall Fun from the homepage to find an abundance of outdoor adventure. Explore Ard’s Corn Maze and Hayrides to the Pumpkin Patch; and Kohl’s Stony Hill Farm Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch and Hayrides, plus play life-sized lawn games. For good, old-fashioned, down on the farm fun head to Ponduce Farms for their fall festival weekends. Or take a leisurely drive [and stop for a picnic lunch] on the Roaring Creek Trail during the Weiser State Forest’s Annual Fall Foliage Drive-Through. For a more exciting ride, Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area invites you to take a Leaf Peeper Guided Trail Ride or “Take it to the Streets”. Anyone riding at the AOAA will be permitted to ride their off-road vehicle into Shamokin to enjoy local restaurants and stores. You can also head to Famous Reading Outdoors for a RORR Dual Sport Adventure. Riders will travel about 90 miles on paved roads, dirt roads and trails of varying difficulty. Outdoor thrill seekers can also enjoy seeing Central Pennsylvania from an all new perspective on an Aerial Fall Foliage Tour with Balloon Rides Daily U.S. Hot Air Balloon Team. Go “leaf peeping”, hiking or biking at nearby State Parks or Forests or bike the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. Avid cyclists will be thrilled to hear about unPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley, a 120-mile raw road adventure ride through the hills and valleys of central Pennsylvania during peak foliage season! unPAved starts and ends on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail in Lewisburg, winds through Bald Eagle State Forest on gravel roads over relentlessly rolling hills, along running waters, through gorgeous, old woods and then back to Lewisburg on picturesque back-country roads. FUNpaved is the 30-mile ride for cyclists of all ability levels. Plus enjoy a full weekend of FUN family-friendly activities planned for unPAved participants as well as the community. Walk It. Bike It. will provide a bike rodeo at the Lewisburg Fall Festival and a covered bridges ride to finish out the weekend of cycling fun.
Attention performance art lovers! The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, an irreverent, fast-paced romp through Shakespeare’s plays, and Remembered, a twilight walk through the Old Rosemont Cemetery. Williamsport’s Community Theatre League presents Sister Act, the Musical, as well as I & You. Also, in Williamsport, the Community Arts Center presents comedian Jim Breuer, The Office! A Musical Parody, and Broadway: ONCE, the Musical. Susquehanna University’s Degenstein Theatre hosts two shows, Working, a musical celebration of working people and their lives; plus, a 24-Hour Play Festival. Bucknell’s Weis Center brings The Philadelphia Dance Company, better known as PHILADANCO!, a celebration of creativity and African American traditions in dance. Finally, the Campus Theatre hosts National Theatre Live in three separate shows this October; Small Island, I’m Not Running and The Lehman Trilogy.
Music lovers will be thrilled with the many concerts throughout the region. Susquehanna University offers four recitals- the first by Soprano Alli Villines and pianist Jaime Namminga; followed by a performance by clarinetist Andrea Cheeseman and then a concert with Trio Kisosen composed of cellist An-Lin Bardin, pianist Naomi Niskala and violinist Matheus Sardinha Garcia Souza. October wraps up with a recital from horn player Gabrielle Finck and pianist Jaime Namminga. The Community Arts Center (CAC) presents three concerts in October; blues musician Buddy Guy, Live United in Music and the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra will fill the CAC theatre with the music of Mozart, Wagner and Strauss. Enjoy jazz vocalist Kat Edmonson at Bucknell University’s Weis Center for the Performing Arts. The Booth Brothers will present a dinner concert of inspiring songs, refreshing humor and encouraging words at the Country Cupboard. Finally, don’t miss the Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s season opener, The Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams.
And what would October be without mentioning all things scary, spooky and mysterious that celebrate Halloween! There are way too many cool and spooky events to list here, so be sure to check out our website for more information on Knoebels Hallo-Fun Nights, Williamsport South Nittany Mountain KOA’s Haunted House & Terror Maze, Reptiland’s Flashlight Safari and the Annual Ghosts & Goblins [haunted cave, haunted trail and haunted hayrides] at Lincoln Caverns. Children will find plenty of spooky fun when Bloomsburg transforms into Boo!burg with Trunk or Treat, crafts & activities, a costume contest and much more! Don’t miss Bucknell University Chemical Society’s Halloween Show with children’s activity tables, puking pumpkins, fire-breathing pumpkins, liquid-nitrogen pumpkins, and more exciting fun.
Visit us on the web for more information on the Fall Open House at the Decorating Center in Mifflinburg; Northumberland Fall Festival; fun classes for kids in regional libraries and children’s museums, plus Reptiland’s Croctoberfest for adults, where you can witness a gator feeding, experience crocs up-close, and learn about crocodilians all while enjoying complimentary tastings from local breweries.
