Climate change. Yes or no?
I’m tired of the constant argument about climate change — those for it and those in denial.
I am not a scientist, just a living survivor. I will turn 82 years old on March 8, and I have seen the change!
I can attest to the fact, when I started hunting at 16 years old, I can remember small-game hunting for rabbits and pheasant with anywhere from a light coating of snow to a couple of inches. And this was the norm through small game and bare and deer seasons, until late February, or early March.
So our snow cover started in October. Now, being 82 and having hunted for 66 years, I’m living proof that there has been a change in our season. In fact, our season — winter — has moved forward four months!
I am viable proof of what I have seen, that being now we don’t have a snow covering — mind you a covering — not two, four inches, etc. until after or the end of December or deer season. And, our severe winter from late December, January, February, March and into April, cold enough to burn all new buds on trees and shrubbery.
So our winter has moved ahead from 1954 or in the ‘50s, four months, until now, 2020.
I’m a living survivor, have seen this in my lifetime, so yes, I’m very much in agreement that we are having climate change.
I’m living proof to have seen the change. Face the change!
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.