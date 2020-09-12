Voting concerns
I recommend that you contact your county election director. I recently spoke with Caleb Shaffer, Northumberland County assistant director. Mr. Shaffer was very helpful and clearly highly capable and knowledgeable.
Don't complain or listen to people and outlets that guess at or just confuse you.
Call the people responsible for administrating the election process. You will be happy you did.
Joe Brzostowski,
Milton
Wake up Americans
Donald Trump said he would not touch Social Security or Medicare when he ran for president in 2016. I guess he needs to make up for massive tax cuts to rich people and corporations.
How many times did he file for bankruptcy (which we paid for)? He should have to pay that money back.
How can any veteran vote for a draft dodger? Bone spurs. What a laugher.
He has made this country a laugher. He has made our WWII allies a mockery. He pulled out of WHO and climate change accords.
All this turmoil going on is on his watch. He is a divider — not a uniter.
Now he is trying to suppress the voting by slowing down the USPS. My pension check dated for the first of the month took 15 days to arrive at my residence.
Four more years under Trump and the damage to this country will be terrible. He'll let old people die.
Wear a mask, socially distance.
Eugene Neuhard,
Milton
