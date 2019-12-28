There is a nascent movement inside the beltway that would give our nation’s states the unqualified right to decide for themselves the legal status of marijuana.
It is an overdue step that finally would reconcile a federal-versus-state legal conflict that has ensnared many American patients who suffer medical conditions that are eased by the use of cannabis.
The U.S. House Judiciary Committee in November approved a bill that would legalize marijuana on the federal level, removing it from Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act. The legislation is handicapped to win approval in the full House then is expected to face an uphill climb in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes marijuana legalization.
Mr. McConnell and his cohorts should look for leadership on this matter to President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for a states’ rights approach to pot policy.
The legislation, which passed the judiciary committee 24 to 10, would formally allow states to enact their own policies on marijuana. And that’s almost like closing the barn door after the horse galloped away. Almost.
Because a majority of states across the country already have legalized marijuana to one extent or another. This conflict with federal law has placed some citizens in legal jeopardy. For example, an Indiana County woman was denied residence in federal housing because her prescription for medical cannabis — legal in Pennsylvania — does not jibe with federal law. The woman, who suffers chronic back pain, had applied to the Indiana County Housing Authority for participation in the Section 8 housing program operated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development but her application was denied because she had been certified by the state to legally use medical marijuana. She appealed to court, but the judge said his hands were tied: Federal law bans all types of marijuana, even medical marijuana. She could not reside in federally subsidized housing if she’s breaking federal law, he ruled.
Also, anyone with a medical marijuana prescription in Pennsylvania who drives could face arrest under a strict interpretation with governing legislation. Pennsylvania uses the Controlled Substances Act to determine what drugs are impermissible at any amount in a person’s system while driving. Because marijuana metabolites can be present for days and even weeks after ingestion — long after any “high” sensation has passed — hundreds of thousands of residents with legal prescriptions for medical marijuana are driving illegally. Technically. That’s more than 125,000 Pennsylvanians.
Some three dozen states in the U.S. have legalized medical marijuana and the pressure is on to bring the rest to heel. Medical marijuana has been legal in Pennsylvania since 2016 and there is momentum building toward the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Study after study has shown medical pot is effective with fewer side effects than alternatives. Therapeutic cannabis is a favored treatment for many conditions from Alzheimer’s disease to glaucoma, cancer to epilepsy. The American Medical Association has noted that a majority of Americans are in favor of legalization.
It’s past time that the federal government step aside from a states’ rights matter and an anachronistic view that simply does not keep pace with medical evidence or public sentiment.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
———
In Harrisburg, tax reform debate rises from the ashes. Again
Any move toward a fairer form of school taxation in Pennsylvania is, well … good news.
Yet property taxpayers, particularly older homeowners on fixed incomes, know the routine well. They’ve been waiting for tax reform for much of their lives. They’ve seen full-throttle attempts, halfway measures and “local empowerment” efforts come and go.
Then the school property tax bill arrives in July, with little or no relief. And a demand for more money.
So what’s changing?
Two weeks ago a state Senate working group emerged from a month-long study with five options to relieve school property tax pressures. Four of the proposals offer mixed bags of tax reduction. The fifth calls for total elimination of school property taxes — the holy grail for activists and oppressed taxpayers.
The bipartisan School Property Tax Work Group, chaired by Sen. David G. Argall, R-Schuylkill, is trying to identify tax relief that can win majority support in both houses — an acknowledgement that property tax elimination, still the avowed goal of many, remains locked in neutral.
Here’s a thumbnail sketch of the proposals:
Plan one: Reduce school property taxes by $8.62 billion, increasing the personal income tax from 3.07% to 4.07%, and raising the sales tax from 6% to 7% to provide money for homestead exclusions. School districts would have to levy a local earned income of at least 1%. The Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program would be expanded.
Plan two: Cut school property taxes by $6.44 billion through an increase in the personal income tax from 3.07% to 4.62%.
Plan three: Raise the personal income tax from 3.07% to 4.32% and cap rebates for homestead properties at $2,340, effectively eliminating school property taxes for more than 2 million homeowners.
Plan four: Boost the personal income tax from 3.07% to 4.72% and cap the homestead rebate at $5,000, effectively eliminating school property taxes for more than 3.1 million homeowners.
Plan five: Get rid of the school property tax. Raise the personal income tax from 3.07% to 4.82% and the sales tax from 6% to 7%.
If it were easy to kill school property taxes, it would have been done years ago. Resistance draws from several conflicts, not the least of which is local control vs. state control of school funding. Districts with healthy tax bases want local board members to decide what the community can afford to spend on K-12 education, not a formula by the state. Poorer and inner-city districts want a fairer and more equitable distribution of state money; a multi-district lawsuit is trying to force that issue right now through the courts.
Other “what if” outcomes are cited by opponents: Raising a flat income tax (as opposed to a graduated one) hits low-income workers the hardest. Eliminating all school property taxes provides a windfall for commercial property owners, and those with lavish second or third homes. Renters wouldn’t share in the tax relief.
The other side of the argument is well-known: Lives are greatly diminished. People on limited incomes sell their properties because of ever-rising school taxes, after decades of maintaining a home and supporting local schools. Their dilemma has fueled support for HB/SB 76, the Property Tax Independence Act, which has come close to majority support in previous years in Harrisburg but fallen short.
Another measure, raising the percentage of property value that can qualify for the homestead exemption, was approved by voters in a 2017 referendum, but it requires local action. Earlier this year a legislator proposed taxing retirement income and extending sales tax to food and clothing to eliminate the school property tax. It went nowhere.
A renewed “reduction vs. elimination” debate offers some hope — assuming it doesn’t shrivel up in the heat of next year’s state legislative elections.
It’s a starting point. There have been precious few of those lately.
— Easton Express Times
