Dear gun owner or 2nd Amendment proponent:
You absolutely have a right to own a gun. The 2nd Amendment says: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” However, in that famous line from one of our founding documents, the context to “keep and bear arms” is also set. Therefore you are cordially uninvited from bringing your constitutionally guaranteed weapons to any demonstrations, rallies or protests. The founders obviously thought “arms” were necessary to secure our freedom against attack from forces threatening to a “Free State.” “Arms” are the threat to a “Free State” at a protest.
Hunting, target practice, self-defense are all righteous and defensible uses for weapons. At home, kept safely under lock and key, in the hands of trained and responsible adults, guns should be safe to all but those who would threaten the gun owner. On the other hand there happens to be another Constitutional right that might conflict with the right to bear arms. And guess what – it is the 1st Amendment in the Bill of Rights. If we’re going to be literalists we might well assume that the founders gave it the first spot because it was more important than subsequent amendments, or even superseded every other amendment including the right to “keep and bear arms.”
The 1st Amendment to our Constitution reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” So for righteous gun owners to show up at protests against, oh let’s just say the police or a favorite politician, would naturally exert a chilling effect on the right of people to “peaceably assemble.” Further, if those folks who are peaceably assembling view the folks with guns as threatening, especially if they’re not a recognized authority, and violence breaks out ... well the blame can be spread far and wide.
If you own a gun and believe it is your right as an American to do so, then you must view the people protesting in the streets as fellow Americans exercising their rights as well. Stay away from attending protests armed, no matter how much they go against your own solidly held beliefs of what it means to be an American. An American is free to express his/her opinion whatever that may be ... as long as that opinion doesn’t foment rebellion against the democratically elected government of the people. Protests that become violent need to be handled by a well-trained, situation specific force of police and other pertinent professionals educated to deal with the aforementioned protest.
Guns, except in the hands of professionally trained persons appointed to protect and serve, do not mix with crowds expressing their right to free speech. On second thought, visible weapons of any kind are not appropriate at a peaceful protest. So keep your guns at home. Unfortunately one young man this past week didn’t follow that advice and the result was two dead and one injured in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The right to “keep and bear arms,” doesn’t mix well with the right to “peaceably assemble.”
Words — even those that anger – should always be met with words, not weapons.
